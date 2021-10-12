Iteris Selected by City of Fremont for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $940,000 contract by the City of Fremont to provide a comprehensive smart mobility and safety solution as part of the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project, representing continued demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and services in northern California, a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will upgrade key intersections and arterials along a 10-mile section of Fremont Boulevard with hybrid video and radar detection systems to support the city’s vision of using smart mobility technologies to “move traffic efficiently along the corridor at a safe speed, ensure safe pedestrian and bicycle movement, [and] improve management of the traffic signal [systems]”.

Fremont Boulevard is one of the city’s most well-traveled corridors and, as revealed in the 2015 Fremont Vision Zero Status Report and Action Plan, is a safety priority street, with 50% of the city’s fatalities occurring on segments of the corridor.

With Iteris’ Vantage Vector® hybrid video and radar detection systems, the City of Fremont will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, while saving money.

In addition to its ability to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians for rich data and insights on trends in traffic volumes and modes of transportation, the Vantage Vector system has high-precision radar sensing technology that enables dilemma zone and red-light running safety applications. Vantage Vector’s advanced dilemma zone and red-light running detection capabilities help to reduce the risks of rear-end and right-angle collisions by either extending a signal phase to give drivers more time to react or enabling an all-red phase, pausing traffic until the intersection is cleared.

Under the multi-year contract, Iteris will also deploy its VantageLive!® SaaS solution to provide intersection analytics for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as its VantageCare™ detection system optimization service to enable the continuous monitoring and optimization of detection system performance. As part of the VantageCare service, Iteris will provide quarterly reports summarizing the health of detection systems and bi-annual trend reports with suggestions on optimizing traffic signal timing.

This combination of smart mobility solutions will enable the city to adjust traffic signal timing to accommodate slower-moving road users, and minimize congestion and delays. The reduced congestion, as well as the ability to reduce the risk of collisions at the intersection, will help to improve safety, while also improving air quality through reductions in carbon emissions.

Iteris’ advanced detection systems, SaaS solutions and services are key components of the ClearMobility™ Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are pleased to be working with Iteris to upgrade our smart mobility infrastructure by implementing state-of-the-art detection systems along Fremont Boulevard, as part of the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project,” said Eric Hu, principal transportation engineer at the City of Fremont. “By using Iteris’ detection technologies, traffic analytics software and detection system optimization services, we are providing road users throughout the city with improved safety and increased mobility at the intersection, while improving air quality by reducing emissions.”

“We are thrilled to support the City of Fremont’s goal of improving safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency and improving air quality along this critical corridor,” said Brian Girardot, regional vice president, sales at Iteris. “This new contract, which is testament to the spirit of innovation at the City of Fremont, demonstrates increasing demand for Iteris’ leading solutions for the smart mobility infrastructure management market and underscores the city’s commitment to a technology framework that will serve its communities for decades to come.”

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

