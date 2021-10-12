KPMG and ServiceNow Expand Alliance to Help Customers Accelerate ESG Impact and Modernize Risk and Resilience

NEW YORK & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, KPMG and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced an expansion to their alliance relationship to deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused solutions and services that extend KPMG offerings and help companies revolutionize risk management, resilience processes, and operations.

KPMG is ServiceNow’s lead launch and design partner for their new integrated ESG solution and will also work with ServiceNow to help companies provide visibility and transparency across ESG programs and initiatives and help strategize, manage, govern, and report on these efforts on a single platform. The two organizations are committed to helping business leaders drive an overall growth strategy that is aligned with their digital acceleration plans and ESG initiatives while earning and deserving their stakeholder trust through key capabilities and a portfolio of solutions.

ServiceNow and KPMG have committed to jointly deliver solutions and services that help unlock ESG value and impact by helping businesses take a more proactive approach to ESG. These solutions can help companies activate ESG strategies, programs, and initiatives – from enhancing diversity and inclusion and reducing carbon emissions to enabling business continuity management – across the enterprise, fulfilling increasing expectations from customers, regulators, and investors to achieve our collective ambitions of building a more sustainable, equitable, and ethical world.

This alliance expansion of solutions and services brings together KPMG professionals’ deep experience and market-leading industry insights with ServiceNow’s leading digital workflow platform. The newly announced ServiceNow solution integrates ServiceNow ESG Management and Reporting with the ServiceNow Project and Portfolio management and Integrated Risk Management solution to help customers strategize, manage, govern, and report on their ESG efforts. KPMG firms will build on this solution and additionally weave in ServiceNow Security Operations and ServiceNow Vendor Risk Management solutions to create a set of ESG, risk and compliance, internal audit, operational resilience, and cyber security solutions that allow customers to build and sustain trust with their stakeholders.

By the end of 2021, KPMG firms will focus on two technology solutions powered by ServiceNow. The first solution will help organizations address the increasingly pressing challenge of supply chain transparency by enabling visibility and clarity across their supplier ecosystem and the second solution will bring together ESG projects, data, and governance to help clients manage their ESG commitments and compliance.

“To adapt and respond to the ever-changing global marketplace, and the evolving expectations of consumers, regulators, and investors, it is imperative that companies increase their trust profiles with their stakeholder ecosystem,” said Rob Fisher, KPMG Impact and ESG National Leader in the US and member of the KPMG Impact Global Steering Group. “This is why KPMG firms are increasingly focused on helping clients to innovate and grow responsibly. Our continued collaboration with ServiceNow is now more important than ever as we combine skills in ESG, risk, technology and consulting to create the right digital tools and solutions to help clients prepare to meet these expectations.”

“Activating ESG across the enterprise will require a team effort and careful oversight. Maturing from myriad, often isolated efforts to an efficient system requires the ServiceNow 'platform of platforms' approach. Over time, we also believe companies will be most successful by integrating ESG efforts within strategy, management, governance, and reporting for their entire organization. Building on our existing momentum with KPMG, we have a running start in helping customers overcome these complex challenges to workflow a better world,” said Vasant Balasubramanian, VP and GM of the Risk Business Unit at ServiceNow.

Customers can manage risk as they build resilience.

With these new services, KPMG is building on an existing suite of products. KPMG’s leading industry knowledge and business process experience paired with ServiceNow risk and compliance technology solutions will help companies across all industries anticipate and balance risk with an integrated approach. These areas include:

Risk and Compliance – A myriad of external forces are transforming the nature of risk across companies and industries. To compete, companies need transformative approaches to risk management, regulatory management, and compliance. KPMG and ServiceNow professionals work together to empower clients to create value by harnessing risk. We blend our risk and business know-how with technical innovation to offer strategic solutions spanning IT, operational, and third-party risk management that help organizations make smarter, more effective and efficient decisions while meeting ever-evolving regulatory requirements.

Cyber Security - Working together, KPMG and ServiceNow professionals help clients create a resilient and trusted digital enterprise by combining strategy, technology, and experience across the enterprise. Organizations should also consider ESG cybersecurity reporting to help develop and sustain trust with stakeholders. Our combined offerings bring together the capabilities that clients need to enhance resilience and knowledge to help achieve long-lasting competitive advantage that is sustainable and secure.

KPMG firms will also be leveraging ServiceNow’s Audit Management and Legal Service Delivery products to support the transformation of contracting workflow processes to assist KPMG’s internal audit management process. This adoption will increase productivity and efficiency across the organization and flow through to help clients with their own transformations.

To learn more about KPMG and ServiceNow, visit the alliance page.

