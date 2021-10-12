CLIF® and Grammy-Nominated Artist Mike Posner Team Up to Drop Exclusive New Motion-Powered Single and Remixes

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLIF® and Mike Posner have joined forces to launch the Grammy-nominated artist’s newest song, “Amor Fati,” with a custom “Remix in Motion” listening experience designed to move the world through music. Although the live music and social gathering landscape continue to shift, the “Remix in Motion” platform enables users to unlock the world premiere of “Amor Fati” through physical movement.

Part of CLIF’s “Let’s Move the World” campaign, this unique experience is only available at ClifRemixInMotion.com and uses your smartphone’s accelerometer to detect motion. The more you move, the more music you hear, including a series of exclusive remixes. Amor Fati is Latin for “love of fate” or the welcoming of life’s experiences, and whether it’s dancing with friends, going for a daily run, or making the world a better place, CLIF and Posner believe any movement makes a difference.

“Like CLIF, I am passionate about movement and its power to elicit positive physical, mental, and societal change,” said Singer-songwriter Mike Posner. “With ‘Remix in Motion,’ we are helping people find physical movement when live music experiences are limited, and at the same time, fueling collective social movements. When we move, the world moves with us.”

In May, Posner climbed Mount Everest to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to creating economic opportunities, transforming the justice system, and promoting equitable rights. Now, Posner is contributing additional funds to the organization through his collaboration with CLIF, which is designed to inspire people and demonstrate how individual movement can fuel global movements that make a meaningful impact.

“We see the joy that comes from moving and creating the soundtrack to moments, but not everyone is able to participate in group activities right now,” said CLIF Senior Brand Manager Blaire Woloz. “‘Remix in Motion’ isn’t just an invitation to move as an individual, but as a collective, so people everywhere can feel connected in movement.”

“Remix in Motion” was developed by Daniel J. Edelman’s Edible agency and sister agency UEG with support from partner Reconstrukt as part of CLIF’s “Let’s Move the World” campaign which aims to inspire more people to move more often. Launched in May, the campaign showcases a wide range of movement from a pick-up game of basketball and street dancing to kickboxing and strength training – all exuding positive energy. In addition to the CLIF Remix in Motion activation, the campaign has included video ads on Hulu, Roku and YouTube; social media content on Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok as well as audience-targeted display, and audio on Pandora and Spotify.

Clif Bar & Company continues to be on the move toward doubling its business and doubling its positive impact on the world. Widely known for crafting nutritious energy food like CLIF BAR® – The Ultimate Energy Bar® – and for using plant-based ingredients and prioritizing organic and sustainable sourcing practices, CLIF continues to delight consumers with a broader portfolio of products. For days when you don’t need to fuel a workout, CLIF BAR® Thins have just 100 calories and 5g of sugar per pack making it a perfectly portioned snack, and CLIF BAR® Minis or CLIF BAR® Duos are a great choice for when you crave a CLIF BAR® but need less energy.

About Clif Bar & Company

For nearly 30 years, Clif Bar & Company has crafted nutritious and organic food for CLIF®, CLIF Kid®, and LUNA® brands. Family- and employee-owned, Clif Bar is committed to sustaining its people, community, planet, brands, and business. For more information, please visit www.clifbar.com, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mike Posner

Since 2009, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Mike Posner has quietly become one of the world’s most successful and recognizable voices. From his 2016 sophomore full-length album, At Night, Alone, which included the ubiquitous RIAA 6x-platinum smash “I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ which made history as “one of Spotify’s Top 10 Most Streamed Songs of All Time” with 3 billion streams and earned Mike a 2017 Grammy® nomination for “Song of The Year.” To his most recent and fourth studio album A REAL GOOD KID and 2019 mixtape release Keep Going. Featuring special guests Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Talib Kweli, Diddy, Steven Tyler, Bun B, and E-40, ‘Keep Going’ chronicled and commemorated his well-documented and celebrated 3,000-mile hike across America.

Following a year of writing and recording in his studio, as well as embarking on extreme mountain climbing and conditioning across the world, Mike Posner summited Mount Everest in late May of this year. Mount Everest rises to an elevation of more than 29,000 feet and is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, between Nepal and China. The endeavor raised more than $250,000 for The Detroit Justice Center (DJC), a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities. A Detroit native himself, Posner’s father Jon, who passed away in 2017, served as a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years, making this cause all the more important to Mike. For more information, please visit mikeposner.com.