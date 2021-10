Flow Alkaline Spring Water Becomes the Official Water Partner of the Montreal Canadiens and the Bell Centre

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW) (“Flow” or the “Company”), today announced it will be the official water partner of the Club de Hockey Canadiens’ Montréal Canadiens organization (the “Montreal Canadiens”) and the exclusive water supplier for the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex. The Flow-Montreal Canadiens partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises rink board advertising during game play, at-concession advertising, in-market point-of-sale programming, and digital and social media activations.

The Bell Centre is the largest arena in the NHL and the second busiest as measured by total attendance. It welcomes 2 million+ fans each year through its doors at over 150 events (including 45 Montreal Canadiens games) and plays host to acclaimed international artists. The partnership with Flow, as a high-scoring B Corporation that focuses on sustainability, aligns with the Bell Centre’s own commitment to sustainability as a green building with Recyc-Quebec, LEED, and ICI accreditations.

Flow’s CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, “We are pleased that we will be the official water partner of the Montreal Canadiens and the exclusive water supplier for the Bell Center and the Bell Sports Complex, reaching millions of fans in Quebec and across North America. This partnership will significantly increase brand awareness, encourage trial of Flow products, and create positive experiences that resonate with our consumers’ health and fitness-oriented lifestyles. Flow is an ideal hydration choice for a world-class athletic organization like the Montreal Canadiens. We look forward to a productive partnership together.”

Group CH’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations & Venues Officer, Daniel Trottier, said, “We are happy to add Flow as an official and major partner to support the organization both on and off the ice. This partnership allows us to count on an established and renowned ally in our mission to provide our fans with the best and healthiest products available on the market. Entering this partnership with Flow was the natural step to take as it builds on our successful collaboration over the last year.”

ABOUT GROUPE CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization’s cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,500 shows, festivals, and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montréal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, Astral and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montréal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

ABOUT FLOW

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow's premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional "better-for-you" beverages, Flow recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow set out to be a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable-resource-based Tetra Pak™ cartons utilizing sustainable operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 stores across the United States and Canada, including Target, Publix, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, and Duane Reade, among others.

Follow Flow on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flow/); Twitter (https://twitter.com/FlowHydration); and Facebook (facebook.com/FlowHydration).

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at:

investors.flowhydration.com

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; failure to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of packaged water; maintain brand image and product quality; constrained or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimating demand; maintaining relationships with distributors and vendors; changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; product information misrepresentation; revenues derived entirely from packaged beverages; increases in costs or shortages of materials; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; no assurance of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currency; changes in government regulation; contamination or recalls of ingredients or end products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third-party service providers; ability to securely maintain confidential information; maintaining and upgrading information technology systems; conflict of interest; dual class share structure; potential volatility of share price; no assurance of active market for shares; lack of dividends; global financial condition; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflict of interests. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.