CORRECTING and REPLACING Resilience Joins Forces with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to Develop Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Technologies, Create Impactful Therapies

SAN DIEGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Resilience Joins Forces with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to Develop Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Technologies, Create Impactful Therapies

The updated release reads:

RESILIENCE JOINS FORCES WITH CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES, CREATE IMPACTFUL THERAPIES

National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a company seeking to build the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, announced a strategic collaboration with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to implement next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and capabilities aimed at accelerating the creation of impactful therapies and technologies for the benefit of patients.

As part of the multi-faceted strategic alliance, Resilience plans to work with CHOP’s scientific and clinical teams to meet their biomanufacturing needs, and work to develop new cell, gene, and nucleic acid therapies and biomanufacturing innovations, including novel delivery vehicles, next generation quality systems and novel approaches for scaling manufacture of such therapies. The organizations also plan to look for opportunities to collaborate on creating new ventures based on these technologies.

“We’re honored to collaborate with CHOP, a storied and exceptional center of excellence for the invention and translational development of cell and gene-based therapies, to help bring new complex medicines to patients,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This collaboration opens the doors to bringing much needed practical innovation to the biomanufacturing and drug development space.”

The collaboration also provides a framework for CHOP principal investigator sponsored and external Good Manufacturing Practice production contracts to move from in-house early phase manufacturing to full commercial production with streamlined tech transfer between CHOP and Resilience.

In addition to the above work, Resilience plans to support CHOP in fostering the next generation of biotechnology leaders, through education programs including symposia, student skill development, hackathons and internships.

"Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s relentless pursuit of innovation and discovery to prevent and treat childhood illnesses, combined with Resilience's state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure solutions for the United States biopharmaceutical industry, will catalyze our efforts to create new medicines that benefit children around the world,” said Susan Furth, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “This collaboration will help us realize and deliver on the hope that research at CHOP can bring to children and their families."

About Resilience

Resilience is a manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions with the aim to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience seeks to offer regulatory capabilities and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience aims to free partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives. For more information, visit www.Resilience.com.