Analogic Corporation Is Awarded $198M Contract to Provide ConneCT™ Checkpoint CT Systems to Transportation Security Administration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analogic Corporation announced today they have received a $198.4M contract award, inclusive of all options, from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for delivery, installation, and maintenance of their ConneCT™ Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening systems. This multiple year contract is the first awarded under TSA’s new Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program which will have Analogic deploy over 300 mid-size CPSS Systems into airport security checkpoints across the country. The new CT screening technology is expected to significantly improve aviation security by providing enhanced 3D images to security officers and by limiting divesture and increasing throughput, all in a touch-free environment.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic said, “Analogic is exceedingly pleased to receive TSA qualification under this program and to have received the TSA’s first production award for deployment of these important CPSS systems at U.S. airport security checkpoints. On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, we are reminded of the importance of our work and are proud to again be working with the TSA to deploy Analogic’s advanced 3D CT technology to strengthen our nation’s aviation security while enabling a more secure, efficient and passenger friendly process.”

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power & automation solutions for security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. Analogic has been an innovation leader in the field of computed tomography for over 40 years, with over 2,000 CT systems and gantries deployed worldwide through its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) security partners.

For more information, please visit www.analogic.com/connect.

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation. ConneCT is a trademark of Analogic Corporation.