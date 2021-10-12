Computershare Loan Services Extends Sagent Loan Servicing Agreement for 6 Years

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced an agreement extension with leading third-party mortgage servicer, Computershare Loan Services.

Under the six-year agreement, Computershare Loan Services will continue to use Sagent’s loan servicing platform, LoanServ, and add the use of its LoanBoard platform, which automates onboarding of loan servicing at any scale. In addition, Computershare will evaluate Sagent’s servicing solutions such as CARE Enterprise and the Sagent Claims platform to power customer success for servicers, create the best consumer experience, and further streamline the loss mitigation process for non-performing loans.

“Sagent’s fintech solutions allow our customer service teams to manage quick, ‘one call’ outcomes for complex borrower requests, create seamless loan onboarding workflows, and automate high-volume tasks,” said Jeff Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Computershare Loan Services in the US.

“We ensure our teams have access to the best technology so that they can continue to deliver outstanding customer service throughout the lifecycle of the mortgage, and Sagent forms an important part of our work.”

“Computershare Loan Services is one of the highest-rated sub-servicers in America because they truly understand the technicals of mortgage and non-mortgage servicing at both the enterprise and consumer levels,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President of Sagent.

“Sagent’s role is to make Computershare Loan Services a hero to customers and borrowers, a stalwart to investors, and a steward of consumer protection to regulators, and we’re thrilled and grateful to go deeper into powering this full-cycle servicing experience for Computershare Loan Services and everyone they serve.”

LoanServ powers fast, precise onboarding of mortgages, HELOCs, and consumer loans to maintain real-time compliance and make new borrowers happy on day one.

It handles real-time, daily servicing activities on more than $1 trillion in outstanding loan balances and is the only major servicing platform that handles mortgage and non-mortgage assets.

By eliminating multi-day processes, enabling self-serve customer care, and providing real-time data, LoanServ and Sagent’s other platforms set the digital servicing standard for investors, regulators, and borrowers.

Sagent Claims provides a single, cloud-based claims management solution for preparing, validating, and filing all investor and insurer claims, which drastically simplifies a complex and resource-intensive process for servicers.

Sagent’s nimble, configurable servicing platforms help Computershare Loan Services to keep its clients’ customers and borrowers smart, fast, and aligned with today’s real-time regulations, markets, and consumer expectations.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Computershare Loan Services

Computershare Loan Services is a leading international third-party mortgage service provider. We currently administer around $130 billion of assets globally and support hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the lifecycle of their loans. We apply our expertise, experience and advanced technology to provide insight and a variety of mortgage services, including loan administration and the management of large volumes of complex data, to help mortgage lenders and investors optimize the performance of their portfolios within a highly regulated environment. Computershare Loan Services is part of the Computershare group of companies.