Yieldstreet Inks Deal With New York Giants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Giants and Yieldstreet, a prominent New York-based FinTech platform, announced today a first-of-its-kind exclusive partnership making Yieldstreet the Official Alternative Investment Platform of the New York Giants. Yieldstreet, which seeks to narrow the income and opportunity gap for retail investors, is the National Football League’s first exclusive partner in the alternative investment category.

“Partnering with an organization like the New York Giants on our home turf represents an incredible opportunity to invest in our New York community,” said Yieldstreet founders Milind Mehere and Michael Weisz. “We are incredibly excited to use our platform to move beyond traditional boundaries, expanding into new, innovative categories with great partners.”

As part of this partnership, Yieldstreet will also help to drive philanthropic endeavors directly benefiting the Giants Foundation. For every field goal scored by the New York Giants, Yieldstreet will donate to the Giants Foundation, the charitable arm of the team that is dedicated to improving the region’s overall health and empowering the community’s youth.

Increasing financial literacy is an ongoing goal of Yieldstreet. Under this agreement, Yieldstreet will have the right to use official Giants marks and logos to help promote financial literacy and highlight the importance of wealth-creation by investing in alternatives and generating passive income. Yieldstreet will also have the opportunity to host current and former Giants on their podcast, “The Yield,” to tap into their business ventures and investments beyond the game of football.

“We are thrilled to announce this exclusive partnership with Yieldstreet, marking the first alternative investment platform deal in the NFL,” said Pete Guelli, Chief Commercial Officer of the Giants. “We are proud to partner with such a forward-thinking brand committed to financial inclusivity and accessibility. Their commitment to the community goes far beyond the investor space, and we know this partnership will positively impact the New York area for years to come.”

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate $3 billion of income outside the traditional public markets by 2025. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.2 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

About New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 97th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.