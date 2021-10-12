G4 to Launch on Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV, Philo and Twitch on November 16, 2021

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G4, the content studio and network that unites creators and fandoms, announced today the network will officially return to consumers on linear television and through streaming services on November 16, 2021.

Upon launch, G4 will debut linearly on the channel lineups of Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV. The network will also stream on Philo and collaborate with Twitch on a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership through G4’s official Twitch channel. G4 will also continue to create channel-specific content across its social media platforms and YouTube.

“Since the initial announcement of G4’s revival at Comic-Con @ Home last year, we’ve been in constant dialogue with our audience through the content we’ve produced,” said Russell Arons, President, G4. “We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept. At G4, we never stopped playing and can’t wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox on November 16.”

“G4 was a pioneer for video games on television for twelve years, long before businesses were focused on gaming. The credibility that comes with that cannot be manufactured,” said Josh Cella, Chief Revenue Officer, G4/Spectacor Gaming. "As we gear up to launch, we are excited to unlock our portfolio of talent, creative marketing platforms, interactive programming and an innovative distribution model for business partners."

G4 programming will be produced and delivered through a first-of-its-kind 24/7 broadcast studio, featuring a collaborative workplace and professional esports and gaming environment. Designed by global architectural firm Populous, the studio is located in Burbank, California. Other notable design projects from Populous include Yankee Stadium, Red Bull HQ, and Esports Stadium Arlington.

G4’s programming slate at launch will include a wide range of content, including new editions of beloved legacy G4 shows, exclusive content, top interviews, and more, including:

Attack of the Show! : The original geek culture variety show returns with host Kevin Pereira and a brand new cavalcade of misfits. Irreverent and unscripted, Attack of the Show! is a welcoming place for any fan who wants to spend a couple of hours laughing, watching epic stunts and hilarious sketches, and deep-diving into the latest trends of the internet. From hilarious web videos to memes, to streaming of all types, to celebrity guests, to the weirdest tech, Attack of the Show! is still the show that gets it before it gets out.

Additional distribution, programming and content partnerships will be announced closer to the network launch.

Joining G4 for its official launch is an eclectic mix of notable talent from the gaming and entertainment industries, including returning G4 hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler; esports personalities Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez (host of NBC’s Titan Games), Ovilee May, and Froskurinn; WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed; YouTube personalities Kassem G, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil, and Gina Darling; Popular Twitch streamers Fiona Nova and Will Neff; rising vStreamer CodeMiko; and a degenerate rat-puppet named Ratty.

About G4

