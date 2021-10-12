Soracom Selected by Electron-to-Go to Power Users on the Move

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that Electron-to-Go has selected Soracom to provide cellular connectivity for its portable mobile charging solutions. The Electron® vending machine-style mobile charging devices are used by universities, co-working spaces, hospitals, outdoor events and festivals, shopping malls and other high-trafficked areas to provide charging solutions without tethering users to a traditional charging station. Customer can charge cell phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other devices securely using the “grab and go” Electron charger without the hassle of managing charging cords or relying on hard-to-find wall outlets.

Each Electron charger—deployed in scalable clusters called “Supernova”—is autonomous, requiring no external maintenance. Users simply register their phone number and immediately receive an SMS code to start using the portable charging stations. The lifecycle and viability of each Electron charger is monitored and controlled from a central server, making reliable IoT connectivity essential.

Electron-to-Go initially attempted to launch the Supernova using local Wi-Fi connections, but found it difficult to maintain consistent connectivity, particularly in locations where IT departments are concerned about security. To scale its operations to additional public locations, Electron-to-Go determined cellular was a better option.

Soracom’s IoT connectivity solutions are used by developers, SMBs, and SMEs worldwide to help simplify IoT development, secure devices, minimize risk, accelerate time to market, and ensure successful, scalable IoT rollouts. Electron-to-Go selected cellular connectivity from Soracom based on its flexible pricing model, security features and robust customer support.

“Our goal was to create mobile charging solutions that were completely autonomous, but we knew we were stepping into unknown territory,” said Nasim Muabbat, CEO and founder at Electron-to-Go. “Of the companies we spoke with, Soracom was truly invested in partnering to help us grow. The pricing is very fair, and the customer support is excellent. Suddenly, connectivity was something we didn’t need to worry about anymore. We turned devices on, and they just worked.”

Soracom also offers connectivity options that span multiple carriers and connectivity protocols, allowing Electron-to-Go to deploy its charging stations virtually anywhere in the world. Electron-to-Go currently has Supernova deployed in more than 200 locations across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with plans to scale to other locations. “We know mobile device usage is going up year after year, but batteries aren’t getting better. So, we know our solution is needed, and Soracom is the partner to help us scale,” said Muabbat.

“Soracom was founded to help innovators like Electron-to-Go fulfill their vision for new connected experiences. When the team showed us Supernova in production at a university campus, we knew this groundbreaking solution would help to keep people connected,” said Kenta Yasukawa, cofounder and CTO of Soracom. “By delivering robust connectivity and security, and expert support, Soracom helps all of our customers take full control of their networks, connect easily to their cloud of choice, and scale their IoT deployments as quickly as needed.”

About Electron-to-Go

Electron® Grab-and-Go phone chargers for any type of space. Plug and play fully automated solution. We manage the chargers so you can focus on your bottom line. https://electrontogo.com/

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.