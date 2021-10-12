ASYMmetric ETFs Renames Its Flagship Fund to the ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500® ETF (NYSE: ASPY)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASYMmetric ETFs announces its flagship fund is renamed the ASYMshares™ ASYMmetric S&P 500® ETF (NYSE: ASPY) under a new licensing agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Effective October 15, the updated name better reflects the strategy behind ASPY. ASPY seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the ASYMmetric 500 Index, which is powered by ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology™. The Index seeks to deliver a return that is asymmetric to the S&P 500 Index. Asymmetric returns are defined as the ability to generate positive returns in bear markets and to capture the majority of the upside of a bull market. The Index is a rules-based, quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to provide protection against bear market losses, by being net short, and to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long, with respect to the S&P 500 Index. ASYMmetric integrates its proprietary technology into the S&P 500 with the goal of transforming it into a low-volatility, uncorrelated, asymmetric investment option.

“ASPY leverages proprietary technology to give investors a third investment option, asymmetric returns, which are engineered to help reduce the risk and improve the performance of traditional stock and bond portfolios,” notes Darren Schuringa, CEO of ASYMmetric ETFs. “The fund’s new name reinforces our mission to empower Main Street with cutting edge ETFs designed to radically change the way investors manage portfolio risk. We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices, transforming the world’s most recognized index into a powerful portfolio optimization tool should accelerate our ability to help investors and level the investment playing field.”

For more information about the ASYMshares™ ASYMmetric S&P 500® ETF, visit: https://asymshares.com/

About ASYMmetric ETFs™, LLC

ASYMmetric ETFs™, LLC is an investment adviser seeking to transform the way Main Street invests by providing a new approach to wealth creation through capital preservation. Through its proprietary ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology™, ASYMmetric ETFs captured a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to deliver positive returns in bear and bull markets in ETFs.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on asymshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions. During a rising market, when most equity securities and long-only equity ETFs are increasing in value, the Fund’s short positions will likely cause the Fund to underperform the overall U.S. equity market. When the Fund shorts securities, including securities of another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. There is no guarantee the Fund will be able to borrow the shares it seeks to short in order to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investments are designed to respond to volatility based on a proprietary model developed by the Index Provider which may not be able to accurately predict the future volatility of the S&P 500® Index. If the S&P 500® Index is rapidly rising during periods when the Index Provider’s volatility model has predicted significant volatility, the Fund may be underexposed to the S&P 500® Index due to its short position and the Fund would not be expected to gain the full benefit of the rise in the S&P 500® Index. Additionally, in periods of rapidly changing volatility, the Fund may not be appropriately hedged or may not respond as expected to current volatility. The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser would not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.