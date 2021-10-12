Kreshmore Group Provides Sports Consulting Services to Bennie Baseball

LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kreshmore Group Sports Advisory (KG Sports) entered into an exclusive engagement with Bennie Baseball (Bennie) for the purpose of spearheading and formulating an Economic Impact Report for a new youth baseball and softball venue to be located at Telfer Park in Beloit, Wisconsin. This comprehensive report quantifies the potential contribution of refurbishing the existing minor league baseball facility, Pohlman Field, plus the benefit of developing an additional indoor training center with outdoor space being an all-encompassing training and event center for a positive economic impact within the City of Beloit.

Upon evaluation of market comps and processing program analytics and modeling, KG Sports proposed business aspects of how to best run outdoor programs, manage staffing, increase indoor revenue, and assessed the real costs and benefits of Bennie’s business plan for Pohlman Field. KG Sports’ Economic Impact Report identified the positive impact for the City of Beloit over the next five years, including:

Economic Indicators (5-year cumulative effect) $9.25 million in added spend benefitting the City of Beloit. $1.71 million in added spend impact to local/regional lodging. $0.65 million in local sales and hotel tax impact to the City of Beloit. 130,290 traveling players, coaches and guest visiting the City of Beloit.



Economic Benefits – new/increased programs, event and tax revenues, economic activity (replacement jobs), spin-off businesses, reuse opportunities for Pohlman Field, impact on the local district, and incremental economic activity (new jobs).

Non-Economic Benefits – community identity and visibility, civic pride, consumption benefits, support of development, and political capital gained.

The formation of a potential strategic partnership underscores Bennie’s ongoing commitment to the community of Beloit, plus dedicated effort to grow the positive influence of youth sports opportunities, year-round. Bennie’s goal is to attract teams, players, and spectators to the Beloit market and in turn generate revenue for the existing youth sports and recreational facility, and to create economic impact through direct spending in local and regional communities.

“Kreshmore Group is pleased to have been able to provide our facility advisory, sports programming, and market research expertise to the Bennie team,” said David “DJ” Wabick, partner at Kreshmore Group. “We look forward to supporting Joe and Robert Bennie as their company continues to grow.”

About Bennie Baseball

Led by two former professional baseball players, Joe and Robert Bennie, Bennie Baseball is a development first organization whose mission is to educate, train and inspire. Bennie Baseball has programming for players of all ages and skill levels, with the focus on overall development on and off the playing field. Joe and Robert are engaged in managing Bennie Elite Travel teams, various programs geared towards surrounding communities, and the Illinois/Wisconsin Stateline area's Best Indoor Baseball Training Center in South Beloit, Wisconsin. Joe Bennie, a former Beloit Snapper, has dedicated his post-professional career to growing the game. Teaming up with his brother Robert, they have been able to grow Bennie Baseball significantly since its inception in 2019. To learn more about Bennie Baseball please visit www.benniebaseball.com, today.

About Kreshmore Group ®

Kreshmore Group (KG) started operations in 2009 through its predecessors and has grown to become Chicago’s preeminent financial and sports advisory firm. The firm serves myriad niche industries while focusing on lower-middle & mid-market companies within the continental United States. KG assists clients in financial services and sports consulting services with a focus on solving complex problems with unique solutions. Since 2016, KG Sports has worked on sports advisory projects with municipalities and government groups throughout the USA, plus tier 1 professional and major league clients such as the MLBPA, WBSC, USSSA, and S24LABS. Headquartered in Lemont, Illinois, Kreshmore Group is known within the Chicagoland area as a tenacious and hyper-focused strategic consulting firm. To learn more about KG Sports, please visit KG Sports Consulting, today.

