GeneCentric Therapeutics Collaborates with Labcorp to Develop Novel RNA-Based Oncology Diagnostics

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, to develop and commercialize new RNA-based gene signatures as diagnostics for people with cancer.

This latest collaboration builds on the organizations’ existing relationship. It involves ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based diagnostics and companion diagnostics development, combining GeneCentric’s extensive pipeline of predictive response gene signatures with Labcorp’s decades-long leadership in bringing new tests to market.

RNA-based gene signatures will be co-developed alongside Labcorp Drug Development, while subsequent tests will be deployed to major academic and community cancer centers through Labcorp Diagnostics. RNA-based gene signatures and associated diagnostic development will be accomplished through retrospective analysis of Labcorp’s de-identified clinical and genomic data and through GeneCentric’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology partnerships. Under the agreement, GeneCentric stands to earn development milestones in addition to commercialization terms. Additionally, Labcorp has made an upfront investment in the company.

“Labcorp has been a great partner as GeneCentric pioneered RNA-based gene signature technology and diagnostics to where they are today,” said Michael Milburn, Ph.D., GeneCentric president and CEO. “They have an established track record of innovation in the precision medicine space with their extensive menu of companion and complementary diagnostic tests, as well as a shared vision for the promise of RNA signatures as the next generation of cancer diagnostics. This expanded collaboration will be instrumental in helping us commercialize our novel, RNA-based diagnostics.”

RNA-based gene signatures provide deeper insights of the tumor and immune micro-environment when compared to traditional DNA testing. They can be used to identify a broader patient population that may benefit from targeted or immunotherapy.

“Our latest strategic collaboration with GeneCentric will draw upon their industry-leading RNA-based signatures and help facilitate the creation of better tools for oncology diagnostics, drug development and patient care,” said Steven Anderson, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Labcorp Drug Development. “The new diagnostics developed through this arrangement will further our goal of enabling physicians to improve outcomes by tailoring treatment options based on precision medicine.”

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc., based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is an RNA-based genomic solutions provider. The company’s technologies are designed to parse the complexity of tumor and immune biology using its RNA-based Tumor and Immune Micro-Environment (rT(I)ME) Explorer platform to discover and develop signatures of responder populations to oncology therapeutics. GeneCentric is commercializing its technology through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.