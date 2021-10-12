Ameresco to partner with the United States Coast Guard on first Battery Energy Storage System project at Training Center Petaluma.

Rendering representative of the USCG Training Center Petaluma partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install a microgrid, integrating existing distributed backup generators with a new 5 megawatt (MW) solar array and an 11.6MWh BESS to power the entire site in the event of a loss of utility (LoU). (Photo: Business Wire)

Rendering representative of the USCG Training Center Petaluma partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install a microgrid, integrating existing distributed backup generators with a new 5 megawatt (MW) solar array and an 11.6MWh BESS to power the entire site in the event of a loss of utility (LoU). (Photo: Business Wire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it has entered into a $43 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) at the service’s largest west coast training facility, Training Center (TRACEN) Petaluma. The project will be the USCG’s first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) largest solar renewable energy project integrated within the USCG’s first fully functional, renewable energy-powered microgrid.

TRACEN Petaluma faces a range of energy security and resiliency challenges endemic to the climate and regional power infrastructure in northern California. In light of the regularity and severity of weather events and utility interruptions affecting the site, USCG competitively selected Ameresco in February 2021 to fast-track development of a comprehensive ESPC to enhance the site’s electric infrastructure and resiliency posture. The microgrid will integrate existing distributed backup generators with a new 5 megawatt (MW) solar array and an 11.6MWh BESS to power the entire site in the event of a loss of utility (LoU). Planned improvements also feature the deployment of new power distribution transformers, Smart controls in 10 buildings across campus, LED lighting improvements for over 8,000 fixtures, installation of new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment upgrades.

“This contract award enables continuity of operations in an environment of unpredictable climate hazards and will increase Training Center Petaluma’s relevance throughout the region, while sustaining our Coast Guard mission ready total workforce,” said Capt. Steven Ramassini, commanding officer for the training campus.

“Addressing the evolving needs of the Coast Guard means that we have to look beyond just using traditional direct appropriations. The use of energy performance contracts allows the Coast Guard to address critical infrastructure improvements in a timeframe that would be unachievable with customary methods and provides holistic solutions to complex issues. Leveraging partnerships and finding unique solutions is how the Coast Guard is able to accomplish mission critical improvements with our limited resources,” notes Rear Adm. Carola List, Assistant Commandant for Engineering and Logistics, and the Coast Guard’s chief engineer.

Once completed, Training Center Petaluma ​​will realize a cost savings of more than $1.2 million in the first year alone. The project will also reduce the site’s annual electricity and propane consumption by 8.7M kWh and 50.8 kgal, respectively.

“We are so honored to lead the design and development of this historic project for the United States Coast Guard,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president, Ameresco. “The upgrades outlined integrate energy efficiency and clean onsite energy with advanced microgrid controls and significantly enhance the training facility’s energy resiliency. The finished project will set a strong precedent for future Federal renewable generation and battery storage projects.”

Construction on the project is set to begin in October 2021 and reach completion by Fall 2023.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the United States Coast Guard

Since 1790, the Coast Guard has safeguarded the American people and promoted national security, border security, and economic prosperity in a complex and evolving maritime environment. The Coast Guard saves those in peril and protects the Nation from all maritime threats. As a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, a law enforcement organization, a regulatory agency, a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community, and a first responder, the Coast Guard employs a unique mix of authorities, broad jurisdiction, flexible operational capabilities, and a network of partnerships. The Coast Guard is the principal Federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and inland waterways, along more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, throughout the 4.5 million square miles of U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and on the high seas. For more information, visit https://www.uscg.mil/About/.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded project backlog and assets in development as of June 30, 2021.