FiteBac Announces Partnership With RDAbbott and NovationSi to Provide Broad-Spectrum Antimicrobial Protection in Synthetic and Silicone Rubbers

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiteBac Dental, manufacturer of patented antimicrobial compounds and additives for dentistry and medicine, partners with RDAbbott, a materials science and distribution company devoted to the advancement of rubber technologies, and NovationSi, the manufacturing subsidiary of RDAbbott, to synergize the effectiveness of FiteBac’s non-leaching, durable, and persistent bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal technology in synthetic and silicone polymer systems for revolutionary medical and dental devices.

Over the past 10 years, FiteBac Founder Dr. Kirk Kimmerling, and a team of over 30 scientists and dental researchers have brought FiteBac Technology to the forefront of antimicrobial dentistry. During this time, FiteBac’s team has been cited in dozens of scientific publications, received multiple Composition of Matter patents for its revolutionary K18 and K21 antimicrobial molecules, and successfully launched multiple FDA-cleared, antimicrobial dental devices.

This global FiteBac initiative continues to grow as more scientists from universities and industries throughout the world create advanced and diverse applications, such as composites, coatings, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. FiteBac’s collaborative partnership with RDAbbott and NovationSi is a testament of this growth.

“The collective efforts from RDAbbott’s and NovationSi’s team of rubber technologists and materials scientists discovered proprietary ways to bring FiteBac Technology to efficiently enhance the antimicrobial properties of silicone elastomers,” shared Rick Ziebell, Vice President of Technology at RDAbbott. “Employing FiteBac in this manner has shown to decrease biofilm formation on the surface of a cured silicone elastomer and can enhance silicone’s use as a medical device.”

“By combining FiteBac’s revolutionary antimicrobial technology with RDAbbott’s and NovationSi’s elastomers expertise, we’re poised to bring more life-changing antimicrobial products to market in short order,” said Dr. Kimmerling.

Custom third-stream additives for liquid silicone rubber (LSR) with FiteBac’s patented antimicrobial compounds incorporated will be sold by NovationSi under its NovaSperse® brand in the United States. Custom compounds for high consistency rubber (HCR) with FiteBac’s patented antimicrobial compounds incorporated will be sold by NovationSi under its PURmix® brand in the United States.

About FiteBac Dental

FiteBac Dental, established in 2016, offers the latest technology in dentistry that addresses microbial contamination, the underlying cause of most dental diseases. In 2020, FiteBac became the first company to release an FDA-cleared Antimicrobial Cavity Cleanser, containing the antimicrobial K21. FiteBac now offers dental manufacturers the ability to create superior antimicrobial and biofilm-resistant products: dental composites, dentures, crowns, bonding agents/adhesives, sealants, cements, endodontic sealers, resin systems, 3D-printed materials, implants, flexible silicone mouth guards, night guards, retainers, and mouth rinses. To learn more, visit FiteBacDental.com.

About RDAbbott

RDAbbott is a materials science, engineering, and distribution company that’s devoted to the advancement of rubber technologies and connecting its customers to the best products and services. It’s what they like to call applied curiosity. They are staffed with rubber experts at every level; equipped with state-of-the-art, US-based laboratory and manufacturing facilities; and stocked with premium elastomer products in warehouses throughout North America. To learn more, visit RDAbbott.com.

About NovationSi

NovationSi is the manufacturing subsidiary of RDAbbott – where applied curiosities become a reality. NovationSi specializes in custom LSR compounds; modifiers, additives, and colors for silicone; and highly specialized elastomer products. NovationSi’s elastomer technologists, compounders, and pigment specialists work closely with the RDAbbott’s materials scientists and application engineers to create fully customized elastomer solutions. To learn more, visit NovationSi.com.