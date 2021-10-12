Bluespring Wealth Partners Acquires Cincinnati's $530+ Million Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth), which focuses exclusively on acquiring best-in-class wealth management firms, today announced the acquisition of Cincinnati-based Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, LLC (RDFA).

Established in 1999, RDFA is led by founders John Ritter, CFP®, CFS, and Jeffrey Daniher, CFP®, AEP®, CTFA, CLU. The firm prides itself on its fiduciary, fee-only model with Ritter and Daniher both nationally recognized leaders in promoting a fiduciary standard throughout the wealth management industry.

"RDFA and Bluespring Wealth share a common view on how to treat clients and foster long-term, meaningful relationships,” said Ritter. “This cultural and philosophical alignment is ultimately what compelled us to partner with them. We look forward to leveraging Bluespring Wealth’s resources and expertise to further enhance our client offering and expand our business both organically and inorganically.”

With over $530 million in assets under management, RDFA previously completed two mergers that have fueled their expansion as one of the preeminent firms in the Cincinnati marketplace. Bluespring Wealth will help perpetuate this growth through sub-acquisitions and mergers across the Midwest region and by attracting second and third generation financial professionals to the firm.

"John and Jeff have built a wealth management firm that is now a household name in Cincinnati," said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth. “Our goal is to build upon their existing financial planning approach, ensure sustainable business growth, and preserve the firm’s well-respected legacy for years to come.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through streamlined and unique succession strategies, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and servicing of wealth management firms, seeking continuity for clients and the business they have built. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional-level capital support.

By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners helps business owners ensure a lasting legacy while preserving the core values on which their firms were built.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth Partners, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.