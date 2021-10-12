Open Universities Australia Leverages Rimini Street’s Proven Tax, Legal and Regulatory Expertise to Meet New Government Requirements

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Open Universities Australia (OUA), the country’s leading online higher education marketplace, engaged Rimini Street to build and deliver regulatory updates for the reporting of new and existing student data as required to comply with the Government of Australia’s new Tertiary Collection of Student Information (TCSI) regulations. Rimini Street has been supporting OUA’s PeopleSoft applications since 2017 and based on OUA’s excellent support experience with the Company, the organization requested that Rimini Street’s tax, legal and regulatory (TLR) team address and maintain the tax, legal and regulatory compliance within its Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions application.

TLR Compliance Services: A Solution for Ever-Changing Regulatory Requirements

In February 2018, the Australian Government unveiled its new student data-reporting regulation. TCSI is a Government of Australia initiative, a joint project of the Department of Education, Skills and Employment and Services Australia, which aims to transform the way in which student information is collected. TCSI rules now require universities to report on all student enrollment details including applications, fees, personal information and entitlements within seven days of receipt. Rimini Street’s TLR team undertook the development of the regulatory reporting update, enabling the OUA team to focus on other aspects of the project.

Enterprise-Class TLR Support for Reporting and Compliance

The Company’s TLR team is comprised of hundreds of experienced full-time staff, including country research specialists, product owners, business analysts, software developers, quality assurance engineers and documentation specialists, who are responsible for the entire Rimini Street TLR updates practice, from research to delivery. This team helps Rimini Street clients – from midsize to global Fortune 500 companies and government entities – keep their enterprise software compliant and up to date in over 26,000 jurisdictions worldwide. In 2020, Rimini Street saw a 40% year-over-year increase in tax, legal and regulatory changes globally and the TLR team delivered over 88,000 individual changes across more than 50 countries that year.

“In the past, student-data reporting was done following the release of Census information, whereas now it is required to be done in near-real time to provide an accurate picture around student loans and to ensure they do not exceed their limits,” said Dan Cliffe, project manager, Open Universities Australia. “Rimini Street had a clear plan, collaborating with us to develop a flexible, configurable solution to meet our compliance requirements. The Company has been supporting our enterprise software for several years now, and in working with us on this critical project, they provided the same ultra-responsive, expert advisory approach they do with our PeopleSoft application support. The process was great and they met every deadline required.”

“Higher education institutions have to adapt to changing enrollment models and these new compliance requirements in Australia have meant more real-time data and transparency in reporting to meet these government obligations,” said Daniel Benad, group vice president and regional general manager, Oceania, Rimini Street. “Our tax, legal and regulatory team worked in collaboration with Open Universities Australia to build and deliver this solution on time to meet these government regulations. Today, our expert TLR team are responsible for building TLR updates for nearly 1,000 clients across 126 countries with most being delivered ahead of the vendor schedules.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter, and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

