Cybernance Brings Audited, Certified Cyber Risk Scores to Banks and Credit Unions Through Finastra’s FusionStore

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybernance Corporation today announced that the Cybernance Platform is now available through Finastra’s FusionStore. The app enables Finastra bank and credit union customers to tap into capabilities to help meet regulatory requirements for managing cyber risk, in less time and at lower cost.

In addition to the automated FFIEC Cyber Assessment Tool (CAT) and NIST Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Framework available through the app, financial institutions can maintain a real-time, secure system of record around their cyber risk management program in the cloud. The Cybernance Platform also provides detailed reporting of risk and maturity.

“The mandate for banks and credit unions to assess cyber maturity against required regulatory standards, quickly and at low cost is imperative. The unique auditing and certification capabilities of the Cybernance Platform make it a best-in-class solution for Finastra’s thousands of financial institution clients,” said Mike Shultz, CEO Cybernance. “Finastra’s FusionStore and FusionFabric.cloud development platform makes it easy for banks and credit unions to access innovative solutions and stay current with the latest banking requirements, trends and technologies.”

The Cybernance Platform includes Cybernance’s newly announced Audit feature that helps organizations complete a thorough, certified cyber resilience audit. With the help of Cybernance auditing partners, organizations can provide partners and insurers with real-time assurance regarding cyber maturity by obtaining certified cyber maturity scores, eliminating the need to complete costly and time-consuming cyber maturity questionnaires.

“The availability of the Cybernance Platform via FusionFabric.cloud and our FusionStore is a great example of how a platform approach can bring innovative solutions to financial institutions with speed. We welcome Cybernance to our collaborative ecosystem,” said Vincent Pugliese, SVP and General Manager, Platform, Finastra.

About Cybernance Corporation

Cybernance is the cyber risk governance platform that regulated industries, public companies, educational institutions and government agencies rely on to effectively oversee and manage cyber risk. Based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, the Cybernance Platform is an internal control system that provides deep visibility into the people, processes, and policies within an entire organization so business and agency leaders can easily mitigate and document all cyber risks. With Cybernance, departments work seamlessly together in an online platform that provides company-wide risk reporting through dashboards and a proprietary risk scoring system that gives executives and board members peace of mind and third party liability protection in the event of cyber terrorist activity. Visit www.cybernance.com for more information, and follow Cybernance on LinkedIn.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.