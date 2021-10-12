Micron Advances its Digital Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder, a world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, announced that Micron Technology, a world leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, has selected its supply planning solution to enhance its global supply network.

Blue Yonder’s solution will help Micron further optimize its global supply network to provide faster and more reliable support to rapidly emerging and changing customer demands. Powered by advanced analytics, the solution helps to improve the quality of planning decisions for both routine and disruptive supply chain events. This in turn increases workforce efficiency and unlocks additional process automation.

“As part of Micron’s ongoing focus to deliver exceptional service to our customers, we regularly explore and implement best-in-class solutions to advance our global supply planning and product delivery commitments,” said Kehat Shahar, corporate vice president of Global Supply Chain at Micron. “Blue Yonder’s innovative solution intelligently allocates capacity and deploys inventory to provide the greatest service and risk coverage to our stakeholders.”

Blue Yonder’s supply planning and replenishment solution helps its clients meet customer demand and stage the right levels of inventory throughout the manufacturing and distribution network, minimizing stock-outs while maximizing inventory turns in the supply chain. It will also enable users to review, analyze and compare supply plans daily to increase customer satisfaction.

“With Blue Yonder, our clients can build a globally synchronized plan that senses and responds profitably and quickly to both supply and demand volatility, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and higher profits,” said Terry Turner, president, Americas, Blue Yonder.

