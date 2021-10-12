Isobar Public Sector Forms Joint Venture With Omni Federal

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Isobar Public Sector today announces it has formed a joint venture with Omni Federal, a commercially rooted small business, adapted to the Federal marketplace.

Born from a long-standing partnership and common history, this joint venture provides a diversified point of entry for the government customer to access the collective strengths and world-class capabilities of both organizations to solve the most pressing challenges facing the government today. Together, Isobar Public Sector and Omni Federal bring an exceptional proven track record of transformative modernization expertise through their cloud services, DevSecOps and experience design capabilities.

Larry Gillespie, II, President, Isobar Public Sector commented: “The synergy and common DNA we share with Omni Federal is truly special. We are marrying and enriching our collective federal expertise and commercial grade capabilities across Human-Centered Design and IT Transformation to provide an exceptionally impactful offering. This joint venture will absolutely be a force multiplier for the government.”

Parag Thakker, CEO/CTO, Omni Federal commented: “Combining forces with Isobar with similar creativity bias, innovation focus, and commercial experience brings an immense depth of knowledge and large-scale modernization experience to tackle even larger challenges and deliver transformation solutions to our federal customers.”

About Isobar Public Sector:

Consistently ranked as a leader by the research firm Gartner, Isobar Public Sector, is a global practice that delivers end-to-end digital human-centered transformation and IT modernization capabilities for government clients, including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and the U.S. Army. These capabilities are supported by dentsu’s Global Technology Alliance partners, including Qualtrics, Salesforce, Adobe, Amazon, Google and others.

www.isobar.com

About Omni Federal:

Omni Federal, as a prime contractor, has a proven track record of delivering innovative transformative solutions across multiple software factories for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, NGA and DHA. Omni bring user-centered design thinking to everything across data, analytics, AI/ML, business process automation, cloud, and mobile applications. Omni perfectly combine “user-centric” (top-down) and “data-driven” (bottoms-up) approaches in delivering multi-tenant enterprise applications, with industry-leading experience building “software factories” and innovative platform technologies.

www.omnifederal.com

View full press release here.