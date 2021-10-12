We Succeed Enters Agreement with University of California, Los Angeles, Offering Virtual Tutoring Work-Study Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, We Succeed announced it has entered an agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to offer virtual work-study employment opportunities to students. We Succeed is a virtual tutoring platform created to lessen the educational inequality gap by providing affordable tutoring services to K-12 students. The company employs high-achieving college students receiving financial aid to provide affordable tutoring to K-12 students, boosting the academic and long-term economic success for both.

“Our agreement with the #1 nationally ranked public university in the United States is a major step towards our goal of decreasing educational disparities. Through this agreement many more K-12 students will be able to access high-quality tutoring. At the same time, UCLA students will be able to get jobs to help pay their college expenses,” said Zahid Mustafa, founder and president of We Succeed. “UCLA’s mission of investing in their students of all backgrounds by providing excellent teaching to set up students for success post-graduation perfectly aligns with We Succeed’s mission. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual tutoring has been a critical lifeline for students of all ages. Many college students have realized they can assist younger students who need learning support and do so from the convenience of their home or college dorm. We are excited to welcome UCLA students into our program.”

Over the past year, more than 97 percent of educators reported learning loss in their students. We Succeed, which launched in early 2021, seeks to provide a “win-win” approach and solution to tackling educational inequalities by paying college students with financial need a competitive wage while boosting success rates for underserved K-12 students, many of who have suffered from pandemic learning loss.

The platform allows students to work a flexible schedule, with up to 20 hours per week each semester. Students may apply to tutor a range of subjects including: Math, Biology, Chemistry, English/Literacy, History/Social Studies, Physics, Spanish and support for college admissions applications.

