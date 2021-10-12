Lone Star Analysis Receives Multi-Million Dollar Contract From Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, was awarded a $22 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division for analytics focused on aircraft operations, sustainment and staffing support.

“NAWCAD and Lone Star have delivered savings and cost avoidance exceeding $100 million for the Naval Aviation Enterprise,” said Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO, Lone Star Analysis. “We are looking forward to extending the economic, safety and readiness results our warfighters deserve.”

As a prime contractor to the Department of the Navy for more than a decade, Lone Star has been able to elevate the organization’s operational performance through predictive decision analytics, modeling and simulation, and consulting services. Previously, Lone Star’s solutions have been used to establish staffing levels, parts planning and other aircraft related operational analytics. This contract extension will allow the company to continue its support, focusing on providing predictive analysis tools for real time assessment of the Navy’s aircraft and staffing.

“The Navy has recognized our predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions as tools that have enabled the identification of focused improvements,” said Matthew Bowers, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lone Star Analysis. “As the only known company that is capable of meeting government requirements, our ongoing collaboration is vital for providing a clear visual understanding of processes and how they can be improved for the betterment of the naval aviation mission.”

The majority of the work performed will be using Lone Star’s OptUp™ solution suite, designed, tested and deployed from the TruNavigator® platform. The new contract work will be performed in Addison, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Funds will be distributed on individual orders as they are issued.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis, visit: https://www.lone-star.com/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.