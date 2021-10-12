Softchoice to Strengthen Cloud Migration and Modernization Service Offerings Through AWS Strategic Collaboration Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) today announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to build on Softchoice’s cloud expertise and develop new capabilities so that organizations can transform and innovate in the cloud. Working together, Softchoice and AWS will create solutions for organizations to launch, migrate, modernize, and scale workloads on AWS even faster.

“Together, Softchoice and AWS are helping our customers fully realize the value of the cloud,” said Andrew Caprara, Chief Operating Officer, Softchoice. “With this agreement, we are equipping our customers to successfully modernize their businesses, helping them win with their customers and their people. We are excited for organizations to have the opportunity to benefit from AWS’s robust, customer-centric solutions, Softchoice’s team of AWS experts, and direct access to AWS resources."

"For the last 15 years, AWS has been helping organizations of all sizes adopt the cloud and innovate at a pace that we’ve never seen before," said Rich Geraffo, Vice President Americas, AWS. "With this strategic collaboration, customers will benefit from Softchoice’s expertise and cloud experience, allowing for agility to market and innovate at scale.”

Through this collaboration, Softchoice will rapidly scale its AWS services-oriented team of solution architects, to help customers design and optimize their AWS environments. Additionally, Softchoice will grow its team of AWS specialist sales, operations and service delivery team members, who will help customers properly implement and manage business-critical AWS solutions with speed and agility.

“Local customers benefit from Softchoice’s guidance and mentorship on complex tech projects,” said Eric Gales, Director, AWS Sales Canada. “Their focus on customer satisfaction mirrors AWS’s own approach to working backwards from business challenges. This new agreement will enable us to jointly service businesses and organizations of all sizes with more dedicated resources.”

Softchoice is a multi-cloud certified managed service provider and one of the first AWS managed service partners, holding the following AWS Competencies and designations: AWS Non-Profit Consulting Competency, AWS Storage Consulting Competency, AWS Microsoft Workloads Consulting Competency, AWS Windows on EC2 Service Delivery and CloudFormation Service Delivery designations.

Thousands of organizations across North America trust Softchoice to help them succeed with cloud and win in their markets. Using tested and proven architecture to design tailored solutions, Softchoice provides its customers with public cloud assessments and cloud migrations and projects.

“Working with Softchoice has given us much more transparency regarding our day-to-day AWS utilization and expenditure,” said Matt Jacobson, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Gravy Analytics, a leading marketing intelligence and data provider. “The ability to detect and correct anomalies in our utilization and expense is invaluable. Additionally, Softchoice's cloud subject matter expertise has helped us overcome challenges utilizing and optimizing our AWS environment.”

Learn more about our Amazon Web Services solutions.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a technology services and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s expectations regarding growth in its cloud-based services, plans to build its cloud expertise and develop new capabilities, plans to create customer solutions, expectations of any benefits to customers, and the Company’s expectations regarding growth in its sales, operations and service delivery teams. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.