Maryland Data Center Firm DataBridge Sites Upgrades Dark Fiber Capacity With Lowest Latency Route Available Into Northern VA’s Internet Exchanges

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataBridge Sites, a state-of-the-art Data Center provider that supports off-site business critical IT environments, is proud to announce their relationship with Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC, the leading provider of low latency communications infrastructure and dark fiber services to enterprise businesses in MD and VA. This relationship gives DataBridge clients access to DF&I’s recently completed 100% underground dark fiber network between MD and Northern, VA. This new route offers dramatic security, diversity, and latency improvements over competitive routes between the regions and unmatched capacity to the internet and cloud service providers in Ashburn.

“These management teams have a long relationship of working together successfully, and DF&I is thrilled to partner with DataBridge Sites as a critical on-ramp partner for this game changing network.” said John Schmitt, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer – DF&I.

“During these uncertain times, companies are transitioning even more aggressively to digital operations and the ability to always be available for their customers and employees is of even greater concern than ever before.” “As companies are reassessing and downsizing their office space, we are seeing them move their in-house technical environments to our Data Center and Cloud for security, connectivity and peace of mind,” said Corey Blanton, Chief Operating Officer, DataBridge Sites.

“This unique fiber route allows our MD/DC customers to keep data local and accessible while leveraging DF&I’s unique low latency fiber route to key internet/cloud exchanges for other workloads. This combination provides the proximity and flexibility to maximize their hybrid IT environment” said Wes George, Chief Technology Officer and VP Networking, Databridge Sites.

“Our industries thrive on connectivity. With this network and interconnection now complete we are extremely proud to announce that the world’s largest consolidation of Internet, Carrier, and Cloud provider assets are now just a simple dark fiber cross connect away. We think that’s pretty cool.” said Judd Carothers, Founder and Chief Operating Officer – DF&I.

DataBridge Sites currently serves over 100 customers in Maryland, and Chicago data centers offering more than 100,000 square feet of data center space, with more than 15 megawatts of available power.

About DataBridge Sites

DataBridge Sites operates state-of-art, purpose-built data centers that house mission-critical equipment and data for its customers. These facilities were designed to meet the highest uptime, power density, cooling and bandwidth requirements of today’s demanding IT infrastructure requirements. DataBridge Sites has over 100,000 square feet of data center space available in locations that are approximately 20 miles outside of Baltimore, Washington DC, and Chicago. Each facility offers compliant colocation, private and multi-tenant cloud, and disaster recovery services.