Leading Operator in Central America goes live with Incognito Software Systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, today announced a prominent operator in Central America is now in production with its suite of software solutions to support the provisioning and management of residential broadband services across their fiber and cable networks. By leveraging Incognito, the operator can simplify end-to-end device provisioning, remotely manage FTTH broadband gateways, and improve the collection of network analytics to make more informed business decisions while reducing operational costs.

The company has been looking to replace their legacy provisioning platform with a more digital-ready solution that would allow them to combat rising costs, streamline operational processes, and scale services across different networks. Incognito’s product suite addresses these needs by offering an extensible, vendor-agnostic platform, consisting of:

Broadband Command Center and Auto Configuration Server, which accelerates and automates the provisioning and lifecycle management of CPE devices across their multi-access network.

Address Commander which equips operators with a holistic view of IP address pools, as well as enables the allocation and assignment of IPs from a centralized platform

Monetization and Analytics Platform, which provides real-time artificial intelligence to understand customer and network behavior better.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of another operator’s digital transformation strategy,” said David Sharpley, CEO at Incognito. "Our goal is to provide a future-proof platform that will scale to support their business growth, enable service innovation and improve their customer experience.”

