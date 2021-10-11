Loloi Announces Collaboration with Amber Lewis

The new Amber Lewis x Loloi collection will feature an array of rugs, pillows, throws and wall art designs in a range of price points. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loloi is proud to announce a new collaboration with Amber Lewis, founder and principal designer at the highly influential Los Angeles-based Amber Interiors Design Studio. The new Amber Lewis x Loloi line is set to launch seven rug collections, an assortment of decorative pillows, throws and a wall art collection this October.

“We’re so impressed by the talent Amber brings to the table,” said Amir Loloi, CEO and Founder. “As one of the most prolific designers today, she has her finger on the pulse of where her audience is and where they aspire to be, and we feel that insight is beautifully represented in the Amber Lewis x Loloi line.”

Grounded in a laid-back, West Coast aesthetic, Lewis’s designs for Loloi offer a beautifully executed collection that is at once playful and imbued with her signature style. Her design-forward rug collections include a mix of high-end, hand-knotted pieces that carry the GoodWeave certification, as well as more accessible, power-loomed designs, suitable for a range of settings and high-traffic areas.

“When ideating my dream collection, I wanted to create multiple levels of luxury. Loloi was the perfect partner to help me realize this goal,” Lewis said. “I’m so amazed by the craftsmanship showcased in each piece, and I can’t wait to see how people incorporate them to create spaces that are truly their own.”

The featured launch of the Amber Lewis x Loloi line will include the following rug collections:

Gwyneth

With its organic lines and tonal hues, the Gwyneth Collection for Amber Lewis x Loloi is a new kind of neutral. Featuring soft color palette and pile, this collection is a perfect blend between relaxed and refined.

Mulholland

Taking note of Lewis's signature laid-back California aesthetic, the Mulholland Collection is expertly hand-knotted of wool and cotton by skilled artisans in India. The collection offers a soft but textured pile with slight variation of tones that make each piece unique.

Collins

The Collins Collection for Amber Lewis x Loloi is hand-knotted of wool and cotton by skilled artisans in India. Collins features varying knotting techniques interwoven to create a uniquely textural pattern, elevating any space with this versatile neutral.

Zuma

Stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and long-lasting, the Zuma Collection for Amber Lewis x Loloi features a soft pile in a serene grey, blue, and ivory palette.

Billie

Touting richly saturated colors and a distressed pattern, the Billie Collection captures the look of a well-worn antique rug at a remarkable value. This Amber Lewis x Loloi collection is printed, yet features an unprecedented cross-woven texture, which lends a soft and malleable feel.

Georgie

Inspired by Lewis's penchant for vintage rugs, the Georgie Collection features a printed construction with incredible durability, color saturation and no shedding.

Ojai

Meticulously designed, the Ojai Collection showcases refinement in its subtlety. Hand-loomed by artisans in India, the tiny rivulets in each piece bring a textural, layered interest to any room.

The new pillow introductions are cotton-based and come in a range of sizes including 18"x18", 13"x21" and 22"x22". Her wall art collection with Loloi will include beautifully fresh textile designs that come in a range of framed sizes, including 26” x 26” and 36” x 25”. The throw collection will add a luxurious, tactile element to the line.

The Amber Lewis x Loloi series launches in October and will be available to the trade through the loloirugs.com website, and to consumers through the Amber Interiors Shoppe site, as well as through Amazon, Wayfair, Rugs Direct and retailers around the nation.

About LOLOI RUGS

Founded in 2004, LOLOI has become a fashion leader specializing in medium- to high-end area rugs in every style category, and a premium producer of textiles. Under the expert direction of area rug veteran Amir Loloi, the company has been inducted into the ARTS Awards Hall of Fame, winning five ARTS Awards for “Best Rug Manufacturer” in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017, one in 2012 for "Best Outdoor Manufacturer," and one in 2013 for “Green Manufacturer.” Its eight America’s Magnificent Carpets Awards and three Atlanta Visual Display Awards for sophisticated showroom design attest to the company’s commitment to innovation and quality. LOLOI RUGS is headquartered in Dallas, with to-the-trade showrooms located here. For more information, visit: www.loloirugs.com.

About Amber Lewis

Amber Lewis is a seasoned interior designer and multi-hyphenate in the interiors and décor space. Grounded in a signature West Coast aesthetic that she describes as “laid back” and “understated cool,” Amber is first and foremost the founder of a full-service residential design firm, Amber Interiors, touting clients across the country. In recent years, she has expanded her business into a successful, multi-year furniture and décor collaboration with Anthropologie, opened three brick-and-mortar stores in California, and most recently published a best-selling interior design book, Made for Living.