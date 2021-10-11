iHeartMedia Brings Alternative Rock’s Biggest Names Together Live for the 2022 “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the fifth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together at the historic Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock LIVE in front of music fans. The extraordinary lineup includes All Time Low, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, twenty one pilots, Willow and more. iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“I’m psyched!” said Woody. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) (“LiveOne”) will exclusively stream all performances on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic Forum for our Fifth Annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego!” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale:

The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. PT, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo .

Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase for access to an exclusive event before the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show which includes a private performance by All Time Low, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22 at 12 pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer with more to be announced. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/alterego.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide customers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access.

About the Forum

The Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, mixed martial arts and boxing and more. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal’s most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thelaforum.com.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. LiveOne’s other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, PPVOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, CPS, and PodcastOne. LiveXLive has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. PodcastOne generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. PodcastOne: on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.