Cheniere and ENN Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“ENN LNG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“ENN Natural Gas”).

Under the SPA, ENN LNG has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 13 years beginning in July 2022. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. ENN Natural Gas is acting as guarantor of the SPA.

“We are pleased to announce this long-term LNG contract with ENN, a major player in China’s rapidly growing natural gas market, and we look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with ENN as a customer,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This SPA underscores the strength of the global LNG market today, particularly in China, and highlights Cheniere’s role as a leading global LNG supplier, tailoring solutions to help meet the long-term energy needs and environmental goals of our customers. The SPA also further advances Cheniere’s commercial momentum and marks another milestone in our efforts to contract our LNG capacity on a long-term basis in anticipation of an FID of Corpus Christi Stage 3, which we expect will occur next year.”

Wang Yusuo, Chairman of the Board of ENN Natural Gas said, “China is making great efforts to achieve the goal of peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, boosting the reform of the natural gas market, and accelerating the structural adjustment of energy consumption. As one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers, Cheniere has great advantages on resource production and supply capacity, which is highly compatible with the fast-growing natural gas market in China. ENN is accelerating the usage of digital technology to build a modern energy system, and to promote intelligent upgrading of the natural gas industry. It is expected that the two parties will seize the opportunity of this cooperation to establish a strategic relationship, to provide clients with high quality resources and services, and to make positive efforts to the realization of peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality in China.”

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ENN Natural Gas

As one of the largest private energy companies in China, ENN Natural Gas’ business layout covers the entire natural gas industry including distribution, trade, storage & transportation, production and construction. As of 30 June 2021, through its subsidiary, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest natural gas distribution companies in China, ENN Natural Gas owns 239 city-gas projects in China, with a connectable population of 117 million. ENN Natural Gas operates the Zhoushan LNG regasification facility in Zhejiang Province, China. During 1H 2021, ENN Natural Gas’s total natural gas sales volume was 17.5 bcm, accounting for 9.6% of China’s total consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, and share repurchases, and (viii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.