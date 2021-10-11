Capital Investment Companies Expands the Financial Leadership Immersion Program

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Investment Companies, one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage firms in the Southeastern United States, in collaboration with the NC State University Poole College of Management, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Financial Leadership Immersion Program (FLIP). Through the FLIP program, Capital Investment Companies will offer at least two students each semester an opportunity to further develop world-class knowledge gained at NC State along with a unique opportunity to help expand the Carolinas Index while building marketing and research intelligence on the Top 75 public companies in North and South Carolina. This semester, the FLIP program will feature three interns including two marketing centered interns and one finance intern. The marketing interns, Anne-Wesley Taylor and April VanNieuwland, are focused on the overarching digital marketing strategy including updating Capital Investment Companies’ website and social media. The finance intern, Wesley Williams, will be performing fundamental and technical stock analysis.

“We could not be more pleased with the quality of student and the value proposition provided to these young adults and the firm,” said Ben Brooks, President of Capital Investment Companies.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. for 37 years, Capital Investment Companies (www.cico.us) is one of the largest independent financial services firms in the Southeastern United States. With their affiliates and strategic partners, the firm offers a wide variety of financial services to individuals striving to serve the Carolinas and beyond. Capital is a seven-time winner (2015-2021) of the Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina and a four-time winner (2017-2020) of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pension & Investment Magazine. Capital Investment Companies has over 200 Independent Professionals and has locations in 14 states.

About the Carolinas Index Capital Investment Companies, in collaboration with the Nottingham Group, created the Carolinas Index in 2017. The Index is an equal-weighted index composed of the 75 largest companies in the Carolinas based on market capitalization. These companies generally have a market cap of $150 million or greater. Look for the Carolinas Index in the monthly edition of Business North Carolina.

About Capital Investment Companies Capital Investment Companies is comprised of Capital Investment Brokerage, Inc. and Capital Investment Group, Inc., registered broker/dealers (Members FINRA/SIPC), Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. and Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (two SEC registered investment advisory firms) and their affiliates. Capital Investment Companies (www.cico.us) is one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage organizations in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the firm offers a wide variety of financial services including traditional investment brokerage, money management, mutual fund management, insurance services, estate planning, retirement plans, trust services, mortgage services, and a community foundation. They offer their services to individuals, corporations, and the CPA and banking community.

About NC State University Poole College of Management The NC State University Poole College of Management combines academic scholarship with real-world experience to foster learning, create knowledge, and engage with industry and academic partners in a data-rich, global marketplace. Poole is deeply rooted in NC State’s history as a university that excels at science, technology, engineering, and math –– taking an innovative approach to leadership and management education by emphasizing analytical problem solving and an entrepreneurial mindset. Poole offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration, and economics, as well as non-degree executive programs through NC State Executive Programs, LLC. Poole’s centers and initiatives provide focused research and engagement in the areas of enterprise risk, entrepreneurship, innovation, supply chain, and sustainability. The college is fully accredited by AACSB International. Learn more about the NC State Poole College of Management at www.poole.ncsu.edu.