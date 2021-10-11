Disguise Announces New Worldwide Costume Program Based on Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, for its costume division Disguise, Inc. to produce costumes based on the hit film Ghostbusters as well the upcoming theatrical release, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories, inflatables and trunk-or-treat kits for both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife commencing in 2021. This is the first time Disguise has produced costumes for Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to release exclusively in US theaters on November 19, 2021.

“There are few films that become a pop culture phenomenon that simultaneously lend themselves to Halloween costumes so brilliantly as the Ghostbusters franchise does. Disguise is beyond thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the first time on an innovative new costume and accessory line of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife product,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife is sure to be a hit and will bring even more kids into the Ghostbusters fan club.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife provides an array of exciting characters and lots of fun ghost hunting gear for creating an amazing line of product. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, this new line is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s Halloween costumes and accessories for Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores Fall 2021.

About Ghostbusters: Afterlife

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is produced by Ivan Reitman and executive produced by Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Paul Rudd.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

