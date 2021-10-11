Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by Paltel Group, Palestine’s leading telecommunications company, to upgrade and develop parts of its network and infrastructure through the installation of a simplified and space/power-conscious network to deliver fixed and mobile services for its business and residential subscriber bases.

Paltel Group has consolidated its ongoing co-operation with Juniper, in a strategic move whereby the two organizations will be working together to design and deploy this cutting-edge infrastructure. Paltel and its mobile arm, JAWWAL, are increasingly focused on the quality of digital experience for their users through delivering innovative new services regularly for domestic and international customers across voice, data and video. This partnership is part of their continuous work to meet their objective of delivering these optimal experiences at scale while managing operational costs and space/consumption limitations.

Paltel uses its network to provide a wide range of digital offerings, including fixed and mobile broadband, value-added services, business internet connectivity, data communications and international peering services. The company decided to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in a state-of-the-art broadband network gateway, international gateway and provider edge to ensure a cohesive, agile and scalable platform to underpin its fixed and mobile operations.

Juniper was selected for its ability to build transformational architectures using intelligent, open solutions which enable operational efficiencies through automation and consistently deliver superior end-user experiences.

Managing power constraints and limited space while maximizing throughput, bandwidth availability and scale was a key concern for Paltel when reviewing future requirements in the context of its existing platforms. It selected the versatile Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms for its gateway and provider edge use cases because they are optimized for industry-leading 400G capacity, deliver high density in constrained environments, coupled with software-driven automation and feature-rich, secure capabilities.

The new data center infrastructure has been built using the Juniper Networks® QFX Series Switches, selected by Paltel to enable high levels of network automation and to further support the fast, secure data throughput requirement across the infrastructure.

Paltel wanted to ensure that its investment will be protected for the future. Juniper is enabling them to build a foundational network that is equipped to grow and evolve easily, ahead of changing, unpredictable user requirements and ongoing increases in capacity demand driven by video and content consumption.

In relation to bandwidth-hungry video and streaming content services, Paltel’s strategic focus on user experience is further strengthened by the powerful provider edge infrastructure provided by the MX Series in the new design. Coupled with network automation capabilities that ensure streamlined, consistent centralized network management, this enables distributed content to reside closer to users which provides faster, lower latency and scalable services.

Operational simplicity, continuity and future-proofing are further supported by One Junos Experience OS from Juniper that powers all of the routing and switching solutions deployed by Paltel. Junos provides the open, programmable automation framework and the ability to scale operations easily on-demand, in line with Paltel’s business objectives.

Juniper’s local partner, BCI, worked with Paltel to install the new network.

“ Paltel regards digital communications as a fundamental, non-negotiable element for the community that we serve. Therefore, the network platform has to be so much more than ‘just’ a set of products; it really is the enabler of a flawless digital experience across business, information sharing, education, entertainment, public services, family life and so much more for our customers every day. For us, this is a huge responsibility and Paltel is confident that Juniper is exactly the right partner to help us succeed.”

- Ammar Aker, Chairman, Paltel Group

“ Scale and performance have always been important attributes, and supporting today’s digital requirements and expectations have led to increasingly complex demands on the network. This has shifted smart service providers’ focus toward operational simplicity and service assurance driven by software automation as a business transformer. We think of this in terms of going beyond building better networks; it is about making the experience of networking better. I am very pleased that Juniper is working with Paltel to deliver the best possible network for its users.”

- Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks

