Atlantic Key Energy Gives Five Families a Lifetime of Free Solar Power

PENSACOLA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Saturday, local solar provider Atlantic Key Energy made a life-changing donation for five families in the Pensacola area. The donation, which amounts to $250k, will cover solar systems for all five family homes.

Atlantic Key Energy has been serving the state of Florida since 2019, helping families save money with the sun. The company stands by their mission to serve others and help them achieve more, and applies it to everything that they do. From this sentiment came their partnership with the local organization Feed Fosters NWF.

The company consistently sponsors the monthly meals that the organization provides to over 200 families throughout the northwest region of Florida.

“Being a parent is a huge responsibility, and these parents have twice the amount of responsibility if not more. It is a thankless job to look after the vulnerable members of society that have no one else. That is why we felt this giveaway was a great way to give back to families in the community that deserve it,” says CEO Brian Schonbeck.

In addition to their work with Feed Fosters NWF, Atlantic Key is a proud partner of the GivePower Foundation, whose solar water farms sustainably create access to clean water in water-scarce regions worldwide.

Atlantic Key Energy serves the Sunshine State and has expanded to Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina with 16 local offices and over 700 employees.

For more information about Atlantic Key Energy and their give-back initiatives, visit https://atlantickeyenergy.com/ake-gives-back/.

About Atlantic Key Energy Solar

Atlantic Key Energy is an industry leader in the responsible installation of solar energy. Atlantic Key Energy helps homeowners generate clean rooftop energy and lock-in affordable energy rates through free estimates, education, installation and excellent customer service. Through Energy Expects, AKE helps homeowners evaluate if their homes are already qualified to save with the sun. AKE was awarded the 2020-2021 Green Flash and Green Partner Award from CED Green Tech. AKE hopes to expand their reach across the entire east coast. To learn more about Atlantic Key Energy, check out their Facebook and Instagram or head to their website atlantickeyenergy.com.