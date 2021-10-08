Bass, Berry & Sims Relocating to Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bass, Berry & Sims PLC today announced it will relocate its headquarters to Nashville Yards, the 18-acre project in downtown Nashville from owner and developer Southwest Value Partners.

Bass, Berry & Sims will occupy approximately 180,000 square feet in the top eight floors in the development’s first multi-tenant commercial office building, a 35-story tower anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Southwest Value Partners broke ground on the office tower in September. View the latest renderings of the first commercial office tower at Nashville Yards.

“We have a 100-year history of investing in the growth and vitality of downtown Nashville,” said Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims. “We are excited to continue this tradition by relocating to Nashville Yards, a premier location with a vibrant environment that allows us to meet the evolving needs of our people and our clients.”

The largest law firm in Nashville, Bass, Berry & Sims is also recognized nationally for its work representing prominent Fortune 500 companies as well as leading regional and local businesses, including acting as primary corporate counsel for approximately 35 public companies.

“Bass, Berry & Sims is one of the preeminent law firms in the Southeast and nationally, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about their decision to relocate their headquarters to Nashville Yards,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of Southwest Value Partners. “In our interactions, Bass, Berry & Sims was intently focused on building their presence in an exceptional space and community for the benefit of their clients and their people. We’ve worked hard to elevate our work/live/enjoy design and master plan to ensure we can exceed their expectations and help them achieve their strategic goals.”

Bass, Berry & Sims was represented in the transaction by Bert Mathews and Shane Douglas of Colliers International. “Partnering with one of Nashville’s most iconic firms to find their ideal new home has been an extraordinary honor. The Nashville Yards and the Southwest Value Partners team offered the perfect fit for Bass with shared values for unparalleled excellence in all things and a passion for the future of Nashville,” said Janet Miller, market leader & CEO of Colliers International.

The multi-tenant office tower, which will serve as the new headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners, will house 650,000 square feet of office space and an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space. The tower will be located at 201 Platform South, adjacent to Grand Hyatt Nashville and Amazon Nashville's two office towers at Nashville Yards, and will become the office skyscraper with the highest occupiable floor in Nashville.

The tower’s trapezoidal shape will help reduce energy consumption, enhance views for occupants, and allow light to filter into all floors. Building amenities will include a dog-friendly campus and dedicated dog park, ample parking, office valet and executive car services, and an enhanced HVAC system that will circulate 30% more outside air than typical.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class entertainment district and concert venue developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners. The development will benefit from open plazas and green spaces, including a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

With nearly 300 attorneys representing numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses, Bass, Berry & Sims has been involved in some of the largest and most significant litigation matters, investigations and business transactions in the country. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.

About Colliers International

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Colliers International Nashville, LLC

Colliers International Nashville, LLC is a leading commercial real estate services firm in the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee. With over 80 years of experience and 65 professionals, Colliers’ experts specialize in providing maximum service for a full range of product lines including landlord and tenant representation, investment sales, finance, property management, and project management. The firm currently leases and manages over 7 million square feet of commercial space and has ranked in the top five commercial real estate firms in the city for the last five years.