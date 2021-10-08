KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for September 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for September.

September remittance reports showed stable credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools during the August collection period. Annualized net losses increased slightly in both our Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices on a month-over-month (MoM) basis, while 30+ day delinquency rates remained relatively flat versus the previous month. Meanwhile, prepayment rates remained at elevated levels, as labor marker gains and low rates likely supported borrower debt reduction.

