Brand New Cinemark Theatre Offers the Best Seat in Town for Waco Moviegoers

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announces the grand opening of its brand new Cinemark Waco and XD theatre in the growing Cottonwood Creek Market, the first Cinemark theatre in the Waco area. The 14-screen theatre brings the on-screen action to Waco movie lovers like they have never seen before, with reclining Luxury Loungers, two immersive XD auditoriums, crystal clear laser projection and more. Tickets are on sale now to see this year’s newest films in the area’s newest theatre at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“Bringing the world-class Cinemark moviegoing experience to the Waco area is something we have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are proud to partner with such a unique and close-knit community to bring the area’s movie lovers the absolute best possible moviegoing experience. There is nothing like the immersive, cinematic nature of the theatre, and it comes just in time for a thrilling upcoming film slate.”

Located in a town with such rich history, the theatre features an exterior mural painted by local artist Kalyn Dunks, which depicts iconic Waco landmarks and traditions, now complete with that bingeworthy Cinemark movie popcorn. As a proud partner of the Baylor Bears, Cinemark is thrilled to support local teams, and on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 2 - 4 p.m., Cinemark will give movie and football fans alike the perfect selfie moment when the revered Coaches’ Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is displayed in the new theatre’s lobby for all to see.

Cinemark Waco and XD provides a superior viewing environment for the year’s biggest films, including Daniel Craig’s last showing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, and the record-breaking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The theatre brings Waco moviegoers the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers in every auditorium - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie watching comfort;

Two Cinemark XD auditoriums – premium format with the largest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;

Ultra-modern auditoriums featuring immersive screens and laser projection powered by Barco for an overall brighter, sharper and more vivid picture;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;

Expanded concession offerings in addition to the irresistible movie theatre popcorn, including Cinemark Signature Pizza and other hot food items, Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors, a full-service bar; and

The Snacks In a Tap advance ordering feature, allowing guests to bypass the concession lines and order favorite movie theatre snacks and drinks online for quick pick up, or have the items delivered directly to their seats for supreme convenience.

Moviegoers in the Waco area can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to the Movie Club monthly membership program for just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable. Movie Club members receive exclusive discounts and benefits including a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration.

Cottonwood Creek is a master-planned mixed-use development with 285,000 square feet of retail and 63 acres of multi-family, hospitality, and office space. It truly is a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination with Cinemark, Main Event, and Top Golf all within the same project, along with elevated retail and restaurant opportunities in a lifestyle setting.

“We are excited for Cinemark’s Grand Opening at Cottonwood Creek Market,” said Steve Alvis, the co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties. “This Cinemark will anchor the entertainment wing of our development, which will solidify Cottonwood Creek as the region’s dominant experiential retail destination.”

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

About NewQuest Properties

NewQuest Properties, founded in 2001, is a privately owned, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in development, land brokerage, leasing, tenant representation, investment sales and property management services. Headquartered in Houston, NewQuest owns a portfolio encompassing more than 100 retail and mixed-use projects exceeding $2.3 billion in value and provides leasing services for more than 12 million square feet of commercial space in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Georgia and throughout the U.S.