Education Group Santillana Expands Partnership With Advantages Digital Learning Solutions

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santillana, a leading provider of educational content and services to Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking students, has expanded its reseller agreement with U.S.-based Advantages Digital Learning Solutions (ADLS). Under this agreement, Santillana will now promote and sell ADLS’s High School Dual Diploma solution, Career and Technical Education (CTE) solutions, and University Pathway Programs to schools and educational institutions across Latin America, as part of the Educational Systems packages it offers across the region.

The Advantages Digital Learning Dual Diploma program allows students to work toward a U.S. high school diploma while studying curriculum subjects in their own countries. The program also helps students increase their mastery of English and demonstrate academic excellence on U.S. university applications, thus increasing their chances of acceptance to U.S. colleges and universities. Additionally, ADLS CTE courses allow students to identify potential careers, and earn supplemental credit on their path toward graduation.

Santillana first partnered with ADLS in 2020 to offer the Dual Diploma program to Brazilian customers through the company’s Richmond brand.

Chris West, head of the languages division of the Santillana group, commented: “The pandemic has accelerated changes in private education across Latin America. Schools want a complete educational solution, including evaluation, certification, teacher training and the active involvement of parents, as well as the provision of educational content. This association with ADLS enables Santillana to enrich our Educational Systems that enable leading private schools to provide local solutions that meet all the expectations of the most demanding parents.”

“With companies throughout Latin America, Santillana’s reach spans 21 countries and more than 20 million private school students,” said Pam Dion, CEO and founder of ADLS. “The expansion of this partnership not only helps provide students with access to a high-quality, personalized learning experience designed to prepare them for success, but it effectively positions the ADLS program as the preferred US and Dual Diploma option across Latin America.”

About Advantages Digital Learning Solutions

Advantages Digital Learning Solutions strives to assist all learners on their path to a high-quality education by providing personalized learning. We do this by providing educational institutions with the right tools and resources to manage and support the teaching and learning process with technology and online education. For more information go to info@ADVANTAGES-DLS.com or call +1-866-984-3384.

About Santillana

Santillana is the largest business unit of Spain’s publicly quoted Prisa media group. In the last decade it has evolved from being a textbook publisher to a leading player in Latin America’s EdTech revolution, combining cutting-edge content with unique educational services that make the schools using Santillana’s Education Systems stand apart, creating an unparalleled user experience for both teachers and students, with measurable results. Santillana.com, RichmondSolution.com.