With Weight Gain on the Rise, N.C. Gastroenterologist Becomes First in Nation to Achieve Milestone of 1000 Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty Procedures

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Christopher McGowan, CEO and Medical Director of True You Weight Loss, performed his 1000th Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty this week, making him the first and only physician in the country to reach this milestone. This achievement comes as the CDC reports a rise in obesity rates during the pandemic, fueled by stress, job loss, and more sedentary lifestyles.

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a non-surgical, incisionless procedure that allows a gastroenterologist to use endoscopic suturing to reduce the overall size of the stomach to promote long-term weight loss. Offering comparable results to bariatric surgery with zero cutting, the weight loss procedure lasts about 40 minutes, and patients can lose up to 100 pounds or more, or approximately 20 percent of their total body weight.

“People are really struggling right now, and ESG is a great option for so many patients who want to take back their health,” said Dr. McGowan. “It bridges the gap between surgery and diet/exercise – providing an effective alternative to the millions of Americans battling obesity. Our patients see remarkable results – similar to those you see with bariatric surgery, but without the side effects, risks, or sacrifice of surgery.”

Though ESG is highly effective and comes without the side effects of surgery, it’s one of the most technically challenging endoscopic procedures and requires a high level of endoscopic skill. Dr. McGowan is a leading educator in the field of endoscopic weight loss and regularly trains physicians from around the world in the technique of endoscopic suturing. Patients have traveled to Dr. McGowan from more than 45 states and 8 countries for his unrivaled expertise in endoscopic weight loss procedures.

“Simply put, ESG has changed my life,” explains True You Weight Loss patient Kyra Williams. “I didn't truly understand how the weight was negatively affecting me until I lost it.” Williams struggled with her weight since she was a teen, and as an adult she spent years dieting unsuccessfully and later researching various weight loss procedures until her online research led her to Dr. McGowan. After having her ESG procedure in August 2020, Williams has lost a total of 106 pounds and says her increased energy and mobility allows her to keep up with her active kids.

ESG is ideal for patients who have a BMI of at least 30 and have not been successful with diet and exercise alone. It is an alternative long-term weight loss solution for those who don’t want to undergo bariatric surgery or those whose physical condition makes them ineligible for surgery.

Founded by Dr. Christopher McGowan, True You Weight Loss, PLLC is the nation’s first and only dedicated endobariatric weight loss center. True You Weight Loss offers a comprehensive range of endobariatric procedures and support services to help patients lose weight, including endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), bariatric revisional procedures, intragastric balloon placement, aspiration therapy, and medical nutrition therapy. To learn more, visit trueyouweightloss.com or follow True You on Facebook and Instagram.

Christopher McGowan, MD is one of the few physicians in the nation who is triple-board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and obesity medicine, and is a world-renowned leader in endobariatrics, a new field of gastroenterology that aims to address the obesity epidemic without surgical intervention. Dr. McGowan earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA and completed his internship, residency, and Chief Residency at Brown University in Providence, RI. He did his fellowship training in gastroenterology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Research from the UNC Gillings School of Public Health. He received his certification from the American Board of Obesity Medicine in 2019, after completing additional education in obesity medicine. Follow him on Twitter.