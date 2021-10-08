Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, in partnership with Moovit, an Intel company (NASDAQ: INTC), which is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the #1 urban mobility app, today announced Helbiz will expand the integration of its electric vehicles within the Moovit app. Through this expanded partnership, Moovit users will have access to Helbiz’s suite of micro-mobility vehicles in more than 35 of its operating cities across the United States and Italy, followed by Spain, France and Serbia in the coming months. The two companies will work together to gather valuable mobility insights to further develop their shared vision of decreasing congestion globally.

"Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, which is why we are excited about our expansion with Helbiz," said Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Moovit. "The partnership will offer users the ability to travel sustainably, whether for short trips or longer trips by using Helbiz vehicles in combination with public transit. This will further our shared mission to help people ditch the car and decrease congestion."

“As Helbiz continues to expand in the United States and around the world, we look forward to growing our partnership with Moovit to ensure our users have access to efficient and sustainable transportation options wherever they are,” said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer at Helbiz. “We’re eager to realize our vision of building smart cities rooted in green mobility initiatives, and this partnership arms us with invaluable data and insights to help us achieve that goal.”

The ongoing partnership allows Helbiz to easily integrate its electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds within the Moovit app and encourages riders to select these devices as their mode of transportation, ultimately decreasing congestion on city streets. Moovit also notifies users when a Helbiz device is available nearby, noting how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip and the remaining battery range.

With services in 3,400 cities across 112 countries, Moovit provides its base of over 1 billion users with access to the most comprehensive urban mobility information in one app, including multimodal trip planning, real-time arrival information, service alerts, booking, contactless payments and e-tickets to enhance the efficiency and overall experience. Helbiz and Moovit can then leverage these insights to further advance their shared vision of improving and increasing the adoption of micro-mobility services.

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in 2020 to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy. Together, Moovit and Mobileye will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation. Moovit’s iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012 it now serves over 1 billion users in more than 3,400 cities across 112 countries. Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world’s largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.