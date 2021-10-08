lululemon Launches Centre for Social Impact to Further Advance Equity in Wellbeing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the launch of its Centre for Social Impact to disrupt inequity in wellbeing through movement, mindfulness, and advocacy. Through the Centre, lululemon will invest in removing barriers through philanthropy, research, and advocacy to support physical, mental, and social wellbeing across its local and global communities. The Centre will unify and amplify lululemon’s existing social impact programs, such as Here to Be, as well as innovate new programs and wellbeing tools with the goal to positively impact more than 10 million people globally by 2025.

This World Mental Health Day, the Company is sharing how it’s supporting the work of leading non-profit organizations. Centre initiatives at launch include a $5 million USD investment across a number of new and long-term local grassroots partners through lululemon’s Here to Be grant program as well as global and national non-profits, including:

The Girls Opportunity Alliance , a program of the Obama Foundation that empowers adolescent girls around the world and their well-being through education. Through this partnership, lululemon will join them in lifting up adolescent girls across the globe and the grassroots leaders working to educate them.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the United States' largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. lululemon will help lead the establishment of a 9-8-8 crisis number for mental health and suicide prevention services.

The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. lululemon is supporting The Trevor Project's life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.

“At lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well and we know the path to wellbeing is possible when tools, support, and resources are accessible to all,” said Esther Speck, lululemon Vice President of Global Sustainability and Social Impact. “Through lululemon’s Centre for Social Impact, we will leverage our expertise, resources, and communities to advocate for the wellbeing of those most impacted by systemic inequity around the world.”

Katrina Gay, Chief Development Officer, NAMI said, “Looking to the future, lululemon’s support will help ensure that we are able to lead a series of community-level, multi-disciplinary projects that will provide an elevated response for mental health issues facing our communities.”

The Centre builds on lululemon’s commitment to wellbeing and current social impact work in this area, which includes an annual Global Wellbeing Report, mental health first aid training for lululemon employees, the Here to Be grant program, and the Peace on Purpose collaboration with the United Nations Foundation. Since it its launch in 2016, lululemon’s Here to Be program has supported over 750 non-profit organizations that create inclusive access to movement and mindfulness, with grants amounting to $25 million USD, touching more than 1 million people. Peace on Purpose has provided thousands of UN workers with mindfulness and self-care tools for their physical and mental health since the collaboration’s launch in 2019.

The launch of the Centre marks an important milestone in lululemon’s progress across its Impact Agenda, the company’s social and environmental goals and multi-year strategies toward a more equitable, sustainable, and healthy future. The Centre will unify lululemon’s wellbeing initiatives to achieve the Company’s Be Well Impact Agenda goals, which include providing access to wellbeing tools for more than 10 million people by 2025 and investing at least $75 million USD to advance equity in wellbeing in its local and global communities by 2025.

