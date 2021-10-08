Allego and Van der Valk VDC to Open 120 New Fast Charging EV Stations

PARIS & ARNHEIM, the Netherlands & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Van der Valk VDC, a prominent European hotel group, to offer fast charging facilities at over 50 hotels across the Netherlands and Belgium. The project will include the installation of at least 60 ultra-fast chargers, ranging from 150kW to 300kW, as well as the installation of 60 fast chargers of 50kW, at different Van der Valk locations. Customers who anticipate a longer stay at the hotels may also avail themselves of one of the 100 AC 11kW chargers also provided by Allego.

This strategic agreement advances Allego’s mission to offer EV drivers increased charging optionality and accessibility across Europe. Together, Allego and Van der Valk are accelerating the availability of charging locations along travel corridors and in metropolitan areas. Their long-term partnership also provides for future expansions as the EV market evolves.

Ultra-fast charging and excellent hospitality services

Allego’s ultra-fast 150kW and 300 kW charging stations allow EV drivers to quickly obtain sufficient range and charge, allowing for a peaceful visit to a Van der Valk hotel. Van der Valk hotels are all centrally located along provincial roads and motorways, providing both a short drive from the road as well as the brand’s excellent service and comfort. Van der Valk hotels’ high quality hospitality offering may provide drivers with a delicious lunch, a cup of coffee, or bathroom break.

Expansion to begin at Van der Valk Cuijck

Allego currently has ultra-fast chargers installed at ten Van der Valk locations. The installation of the charging facilities at Van der Valk’s Cuijck-Nijmegen hotel will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Allego aims to have the other locations up and running within two years.

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego, said, “I am delighted that Van der Valk has put their trust in Allego to expand our collaboration to more locations and countries. Given the strength of the Van der Valk brand and the added value of the hotels’ hospitality offering for EV drivers, we are very much looking forward to enhancing our partnership.”

Rick Luijten, head of purchasing at Van der Valk VDC, said, “We have gotten to know Allego as a dynamic and leading company in its sector. We very much admire the drive and dedication of the Allego team and we look forward to working together with Allego as our long-standing partner to deliver fast and ultra-fast charging.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

Forward-Looking Statements.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release (“Press Release”) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,”, “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and market share. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Allego’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Allego. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) risks related to the rollout of Allego’s business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (iii) risks related to the consummation of the proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III being delayed or not occurring at al; (iv) risks related to political and macroeconomic uncertainty; (v) the risk that the installation of the ultra fast charging facilities at certain Van der Valk locations is delayed or does not occur at all and (vi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on any of the foregoing risks. If any of these risks materialize or Allego’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Allego does not presently know or that Allego currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Allego’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. Allego anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Allego’s assessments to change. However, while Allego may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Allego specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allego’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.