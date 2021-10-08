University of Phoenix Collaborates With State Center Community College District to Help Students Affordably Earn Degree

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Center Community College District graduates can save money transferring their applicable credits towards a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix, thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions. The 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program will allow students and State Center Community College District employees to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college.

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

"This agreement will make achieving a bachelor’s degree easier and more affordable,” said SCCCD Interim Chancellor Dr. Douglas Houston. “The pathway between SCCCD and University of Phoenix will help students move into a career close to home and support our businesses and industry while improving our local economy.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

“This new agreement with State Center Community College District opens up an exciting pathway for students to earn bachelor’s degrees in high-demand industries including nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said John Woods, Ph.D., provost of University of Phoenix. “We are excited to support students and employees at State Center Community College District in pursuing their education and career goals.”

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive tuition and fees for the first course and provides an Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144 per course.

For more information visit: www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the State Center Community College

State Center Community College District covers more than 5,743 square miles in most of Fresno and Madera counties and portions of Kings and Tulare counties. Our dedicated faculty and staff at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College and our Academic Centers at Oakhurst and the Career & Technology Center are committed to student success.