Boom Foods Founder and Caffeine Bar Innovator Daniel Puckett is Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daniel Puckett, founder of Boom Foods and creator of the Boom caffeinated protein bar, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In his discussion with Shegerian, Puckett explained how he and his Boom co-founder came to the realization that the vast majority of energy bars were basically candy, boasting a lot of sugar, and not a lot of energy. Aiming to do better, they formed Boom as a way to provide a healthy, plant-based bar that contains caffeine instead of carbs for a fast form of fuel and protein for all-day energy.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be a guest on the Impact Podcast and ‘chop it up’ with John Shegerian so I can share with the Impact audience what we’ve been doing at Boom in-depth,” said Puckett. “Cheers to John and to Impact!”

“It was inspiring to have Daniel on the show to share his story about how as a young entrepreneur, he launched Boom, a company that is surely destined for great things,” said Shegerian. “With its unique shape, its healthy approach to caffeine and plant-based protein consumption, and its radically transparent method of listing its ingredients clearly on the front of its packaging, the Boom bar is not only innovative, it is also delicious while providing an effective energy boost!”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com