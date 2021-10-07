AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Orion Indemnity Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Orion Indemnity Company (OIC) (Fullerton, CA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable. OIC is an affiliate of Mercury Casualty Company, which is the lead member of Mercury Casualty Group (Mercury).

The ratings of OIC reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of Mercury, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating assignment level reflects OIC’s role as a member of Mercury. Explicit support is provided to OIC through participation in a quota share reinsurance program with Mercury Casualty Company. OIC will serve a niche personal auto insurance market in California. The company provides the group product diversification in California.

