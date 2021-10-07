Mad Rabbit and Mark Cuban Ink Their Support for Personal Ink (P.ink) During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mad Rabbit, known for its comprehensive, all-natural and organic no-fuss tattoo aftercare product line, is proud to support Personal Ink (P.ink) and their commitment to empower breast cancer survivors through tattoo scar coverage in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month.

P.ink is committed to educating and connecting breast cancer survivors with experienced, talented tattoo artists who provide beautiful artwork to help with scar coverage and inspire survivors to reclaim their bodies through a symbolic experience with art. Donated funds will directly support the tattoo process for women of all ages who have received a mastectomy, ensuring that breast cancer never leaves the last mark.

"We are thrilled to support P.ink with Mark Cuban and raise awareness for the amazing work they do as an organization responsible for empowering breast cancer survivors and changing the narrative on scarring,” states Selom Agbitor, Co-Founder of Mad Rabbit. “Together, we want to raise awareness and challenge our community to help us get to $20K for the month of October.” In support of P.ink with Mad Rabbit, Mark Cuban shares, “This is a great cause and I’m so glad to be involved with Mad Rabbit in supporting these women with their success of overcoming such an obstacle in their lives.”

Mad Rabbit will kick off the campaign on October 7th through their landing page https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/p-ink, where consumers can donate, learn more about the initiative, and share the news on their social media channels, as they lift up both cancer survivors and those currently battling. In cooperation with Mark Cuban, Mad Rabbit is donating $10,000 to P.ink in their efforts to provide survivors with mastectomy scar coverage through tattoo artwork and encouraging their community to donate to the cause, to raise $20,000 for P.ink. Donations end October 31st.

"Our mission is to change the culture of healing; Women don't have to live with the scars from breast-cancer surgeries," says P.ink founder Noel Franus. "This initiative with Mad Rabbit will transform many survivors’ lives this year and shine a light on our talented mastectomy-tattoo artists and thousands of volunteers.”

About Mad Rabbit

Mad Rabbit was founded in 2019 by two friends with a passion for ink. After seeing the lack of effective all-around products, they saw an opportunity to create a superior, natural solution to help improve the process of maintaining a tattoo. With the mission to eliminate all unnatural and processed ingredients found in traditional aftercare, they sought out to create simple yet reliable product offerings with ‘Mad Rabbit Enhance – Tattoo Balm’, ‘Mad Rabbit Repair – Soothing Gel’ and ‘Mad Rabbit Defend – Tattoo Sunscreen’. Mad Rabbit promotes individuality, adventure, and anything badass. For more information, visit www.madrabbit.com and follow Mad Rabbit on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Personal Ink (P.ink)

Personal Ink (P.ink), a program part of the nonprofit organization, Fuck Cancer, is dedicated to empowering women to reclaim their bodies after breast cancer surgery. Through education and a connection with experienced tattoo artists who can help, we are committed to ensuring that breast cancer never has to leave the last mark.

Every October, tattoo studios across North America close their doors for a day to create a free, curated, healing experience for recipients who have had mastectomies and are seeking closure through coverage of their scars with enchanting artwork. Through their P.ink Fund, donations are used to provide mastectomy tattoos the other 11 months out of the year for those unable to participate in the events. All tattoos are donated by talented and trained tattoo artists who are experienced in tattooing over scar tissue. For more information, visit www.p-ink.org