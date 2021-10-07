Paperless Parts Integrates With ProShop to Enhance Its Functionality and Help Manufacturers Quote Faster

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paperless Parts, the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced their live integration with ProShop, a modern paperless ERP solution designed by manufacturers for manufacturers with a focus on improving the execution of manufacturing shop processes. The integration enables Paperless Parts and ProShop customers to benefit from seamless communication between the two systems. Manufacturers can now save time in the quoting process and avoid manual data entry into more than one system.

Many ERP solutions take a one-size-fits-all approach that requires the manufacturer to adjust their business to the structure of the ERP, rather than the other way around. This is where ProShop sets itself apart in the market. Their ERP software easily and intuitively helps manufacturers manage their business processes and is designed for the needs of each unique manufacturer.

The seamless integration with Paperless Parts improves ProShop’s valuable underlying components, making the system even more robust and user-friendly for manufacturing sales teams. Paperless Parts offers ProShop users the automation they need to drive efficiency and speed in their quote-to-cash process, reduce mistakes by eliminating manual double-data entry, and securely collaborate and share files with customers and vendors.

“ProShop is a company that truly cares about helping small to mid-sized job shops put processes in place to be successful on the shop floor. It is an honor to partner with a company that, like Paperless Parts, is focused on helping job shops win,” said Jason Ray, Co-founder and CEO at Paperless Parts. “We are excited to supplement their front office solutions to provide a winning combination for manufacturers.”

“We at ProShop have been watching Paperless Parts over the past few years, and have heard from shared clients, how aligned our companies are in our vision of supporting the precision metalworking industry. We believe they’re a great partner to help shops do more with less,” said Paul Van Metre, Co-Founder at ProShop. “Their 3D model-based estimating provides a very complimentary workflow into our paperless ERP/MES/QMS modules and allows shared customers to seamlessly automate the flow of digital data from estimating all the way to job costing.”

The integration between Paperless Parts and ProShop provides manufacturers with the flexibility to customize the quoting process to their specific business processes. Focused On Machining, a Colorado-based CNC machine shop that manufactures and ships precision-machined parts, is leading the way by becoming the first manufacturer to deploy this integration.

“ProShop and Paperless Parts are what software companies should be. They both care about product development, constant improvement, customer experience, and exemplary support. The integration of both tools allows my company to excel in the digital age,” said Justin Quinn, President of Focused on Machining. “With this integration, gone are the days of paper travelers, long lead times for quotes, and internal tribal knowledge of how to successfully make parts. These two companies partnering together is a dream for shops like mine that use both tools, and scary for shops that don't work with these companies.”

For more information, request a demo: https://www.paperlessparts.com/demo-proshop-erp/

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is on a mission to help job shops, contract manufacturers and finishing companies improve business and grow by providing them with the most advanced, secure, cloud-based sales and quoting system available. The software streamlines manufacturers’ existing workflows by combining modern business process automation tools with a configurable geometric pricing engine that drives speed and consistency in the quoting process. The platform integrates with CRM and ERP systems to supercharge front office operations and sales teams, and enables more efficient responses to RFQs for a variety of manufacturing processes. Manufacturers across the U.S. have uploaded over 1 million job files using the platform and are processing over $1 million worth of orders a day.

About ProShop

ProShop is an ITAR compliant, secure, comprehensive, web-based, and paperless shop management system for small to medium precision metalworking companies. It was built on the shop floor of a machine shop for nearly 20 years. ProShop gives you real-time insight into every detail of your manufacturing company and is best described as a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem (DME). ProShop is 100% paperless and combines the features found in ERP, MES, QMS, CMMS, and other software categories for machine shops, fabricators, job shops, and contract manufacturers. It serves manufacturers in regulated industries who need tight controls on their process and want exacting and timely information to make the best and most profitable decisions.