Select Staff Acquired By Hire Dynamics to Fuel Growth In Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Select Staff, founded in 1981 with a “people first” work ethic that fueled its growth across Texas, was acquired by Hire Dynamics, a leading commercial staffing company headquartered in Atlanta. The move strengthens and expands the combined company’s services and presence across Texas.

Hire Dynamics shares a similar culture, winning 39 “Best Places to Work” titles over its 20 years. It ranks among the top 1% of more than 22,000 U.S. staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated's "Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction" for 13 consecutive years.

Under the private deal, Select Staff will continue to serve the light industrial, office and clerical, accounting and finance industries while also bringing its employees, customers and talent new opportunities in Hire Dynamic’s specialty areas of manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, contact center and office support.

“Our talent and clients have always come first, and making this decision was no different,” says Jennifer Hewitt, president of Select Staff. “From our first meeting with the team at Hire Dynamics, it was clear that both companies approach business in similar ways. We were looking for an opportunity to grow and they were looking to gain a foothold in Texas.”

Hewitt says, “We want to be our clients’ #1 provider and continually bring them a high value experience. Select Staff employees, customers and talent will continue to receive the personalized service that has been our hallmark for more than 40 years. We all have the added advantage of gaining access to new opportunities, benefits and technology.” Hewitt has been with the company 28 years and worked in all functions as she advanced within the company.

New resources include proprietary digital tools like the Work4HD app, which drives efficiencies in hiring by getting the word out about job openings and providing a communications connection with talent. Job seekers can use it to search and apply for positions, to receive offers and once hired, to track work hours and pay stubs.

Select Staff’s 10 offices across Texas – Amarillo, Arlington, Brownsville, Dallas, Harlingen, Irving, Lubbock, McAllen, San Antonio and Tyler – will join Hire Dynamics’ family of branches, bringing the total to 60 across the South. Hire Dynamics currently has Texas offices in Baytown, Fort Worth and Lewisville.

Select Staff Founder Charles Tanner says, “I’m so proud of all we’ve built together at Select Staff over four decades. There are so many more opportunities to grow and serve employers and talent in Texas. I’m delighted to hand the reins to a company that so clearly shares our commitment to customers and whose resources will bring new capabilities to serving our employers and talent in Texas.”

Hire Dynamics CEO Billy Milam notes the similarities in mission and culture the companies share. “Both are known for finding just the right talent solutions for each customer’s unique needs and both share a fundamental belief that a strong workplace culture drives growth,” he says. “Texas is an exciting and important opportunity for Hire Dynamics. We couldn’t be more pleased to have found the right partner in Select Staff to provide opportunities for our clients, talent and team and welcome them to the HD family!”

The transaction closed October 1, 2021. Hewitt will join the Hire Dynamics team, supporting Vice President Lisa Cooney to ensure a seamless transition of employees and operations and build winning strategies to serve customers in Texas. Hire Dynamics is owned by MSouth Equity Partners, a leading Southeast private equity company headquartered in Atlanta.

About Select Staff

Founded in 1981, Select Staff is a leading staffing company headquartered in Dallas specializing in the placement of light industrial, office and clerical and accounting and finance personnel across ten branch locations throughout Texas. For more information, visit https://www.select-staff.com/.

About Hire Dynamics

Hire Dynamics is among the top 1% of more than 22,000 staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated's "Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction" for 12 consecutive years. Founded in 2001 in Atlanta, Hire Dynamics transforms lives by employing some 11,000 people daily at more than 1,500 client locations. Through 60 locations across the South and its innovative technology, Hire Dynamics specializes in matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, logistics/e-commerce, contact center and office. Their mission is to be the #1 staffing company you would refer to a friend. Its own employees have voted it a "Best Place to Work" for 13 years in a row. For more information, visit www.hiredynamics.com.