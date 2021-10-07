Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Closes on Three Strategically Important Acquisitions

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has strategically expanded its property portfolio with three diversifying acquisitions: a multifamily property in Charlotte, N.C.; an industrial property in North Las Vegas, NV; and a multi-use property in a high-traffic area of downtown Austin, TX. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.

The three properties, all ideally situated within their growing markets, include:

Anker Haus (Charlotte, N.C.)

A 49-unit, build-for-rent townhome community located in the heart of the city’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood, less than four miles east of downtown. Resilient net migration, high barriers to new supply and strong employment growth have positioned East Charlotte as a high-growth sub-market.

The project was designed as a “pocket neighborhood,” modeled after a European village. Its units feature modern finishes, with common amenities including a pool with adjoining cabana, fitness center, grilling area and dog park.

Congress Commons (Austin, TX)

A mixed-use asset that is 100% leased to Accenture, one medical tenant and three service-oriented retail tenants located along downtown Austin’s iconic Congress Avenue.

The building’s interior features high-end, Class A finishes, and the location provides tenants excellent walkability to dining, entertainment and retail options.

3828 Civic Center (North Las Vegas, NV)

An almost 40,000-square-foot Class A industrial building purchased as part of a sale-leaseback agreement with a well-capitalized logistics company to lease 50% of the building.

Situated less than two miles east of Interstate 15 and approximately 14 miles north of McCarren International Airport, the site offers strong connectivity to the larger metro area and potential for next-day delivery to over 60 million people.

“ Anker Haus and Congress Commons provide fund investors with exposure to high-growth, amenity-rich, Sun Belt sub-markets, which are poised for further expansion,” said Onay Payne, Clarion Partners managing director and CPREIF portfolio manager. “ With the acquisition of the Civic Center, we have also added exposure to a supply-constrained market in the West and the industrial sector – two areas where competition for properties has proven particularly challenging. Clarion’s strong local market relationships were critical in identifying and closing on this investment.”

Clarion Partners managing director and CPREIF portfolio manager Richard Schaupp added, “ We are excited about scaling and diversifying the portfolio with these three new investments across different geographies and property types. As we continue to grow the fund’s property holdings, we remain focused on efficiently deploying capital while delivering for CPREIF’s investors.”

About Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF)

CPREIF offers individual investors direct access to a portfolio of privately-held, income-producing commercial real estate properties through an innovative investment fund driven by Clarion's deep real estate expertise. CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and the fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management, also is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Hard copies of the fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request. More information about CPREIF is available at CPREIF.com.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 39 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With more than $63 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 500 domestic and international institutional investors. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

