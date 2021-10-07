ArborXR & Matts Digital Announce Partnership to Provide Frictionless, Scalable AR/VR Technology

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborXR, the leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform, and AR/VR solutions distributor, Matts Digital, today announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality (XR) solutions at scale in Europe and beyond. With ArborXR’s mobile device management (MDM) software, Matts Digital will help companies securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset user experience. The partnership illustrates an accelerated shift to remote work and training amid the pandemic.

According to Forbes, global spending on AR/VR rose to $12 billion in 2020, up 50 percent from 2019.

“ArborXR and Matts Digital share a mission to help companies use and scale XR technology with ease, while offering exceptional customer service,” said ArborXR Co-Founder Will Stackable. “By partnering with Matts Digital, ArborXR is able to help global enterprise companies succeed and increase efficiency through the power of XR. We’re thrilled to enter the European market and provide vital software to help companies deploy AR/VR with confidence.”

Matts Digital offers an extensive range of AR/VR products, in addition to unique XR technology professional services. By utilizing ArborXR’s software, Matts Digital will help companies manage thousands of devices with security and control.

“Matts Digital is pleased to work with ArborXR to offer best-in-class XR solutions for a variety of global companies. Together, we will help customers use XR devices with confidence and achieve our shared goal to increase the simplicity, security and efficiency of XR in the workplace,” Matts Digital President Stephane Courgeon said.

To learn more about ArborXR or Matts Digital, visit ArborXR.com or Matts-Digital.com.

About ArborXR

ArborXR is AR/VR mobile device management (MDM) software that allows enterprise companies to securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset experience. It is used by Fortune 500 companies, businesses, and hundreds of independent software vendors to seamlessly manage devices, enroll and provision headsets, deploy apps and files remotely, and lock down the user experience with kiosk mode and a multi-app launcher. Learn more about ArborXR and its recent completion of a Series A at ArborXR.com.

About Matts Digital

Matts Digital is a Value-Added distributor, specializing in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions. We offer a full range of headsets, peripherals, accessories and hygiene products, as well as unique professional services in this area. Our significant industrial and logistical capacity allows our customers to easily consider the deployment of their ARVR projects on a large scale, in France and abroad. Learn more at Matts-Digital.com.