FeeX and Advyzon Announce Integration to Help Advisors Manage Clients’ Held Away Assets

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FeeX, a Fintech company that enables financial advisors to trade and manage held away assets, today announced a technology integration and partnership with Advyzon, an all-in-one, cloud-based financial advisor technology platform. Bringing together the two platforms will further streamline management for financial advisors, allowing them to focus on delivering maximum value to their clients.

“We’re excited to partner with Advyzon to help financial advisors provide deeper, more holistic service to their clients, regardless of where their assets are located,” said Dave Goldman, VP of Business Development at FeeX. “Our mission is to help individuals retire wealthier. This relationship makes it possible for more people to benefit from professional financial advice across their entire portfolio.”

The technology integration will allow Advyzon customers to use its current performance reporting capabilities to view and report on the held away assets that they manage through the FeeX platform. These assets are also visible to investors via Advyzon’s award winning client portal & mobile app. The resulting all-in-one view and account management efficiencies will help advisors provide more comprehensive advice tailored to each client’s financial goals.

For many Americans, held away assets, such as those in 401(k) and other retirement accounts, are their primary means of long-term savings. Third party studies, such as one by business services provider Aon Hewitt, show that professionally managed retirement accounts can outperform self-directed accounts by more than three percent per year, net of fees. Over a 20 year time period, that can mean more than 79 percent more wealth for advisors’ end clients.

“The assets in held away and retirement accounts are often underserved. This partnership presents advisors with a significant opportunity to strengthen relationships with their clients and add additional value,” said Hailin Li, Advyzon’s Founder and CEO. “This helps individual clients grow their portfolios, while also helping advisors grow their businesses with both existing clients and new clients. We look forward to working with FeeX to support our advisors in their management of all of their clients’ accounts.”

FeeX and Advyzon will be co-hosting a webinar on October 21 to help advisors understand the benefits of the integration and to answer any questions that they may have. Interested advisors can sign up at the following link: https://engage.advyzon.com/advyzon-feexpartnerwebinar

About FeeX

FeeX is a Fintech company that helps financial advisors report on, manage, and trade their clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients’ financial outcomes. FeeX was founded in September 2012 by Yoav Zurel, David Weisz, Eyal Halahhi and Uri Levine, and is headquartered in New York City.

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a complete technology solution that combines customizable performance reporting, flexible billing, client relationship management (CRM), configurable client portal and mobile app, document storage and business intelligence on a single, integrated platform. It helps advisors streamline their operations so they can focus on growing their business profitably. Advyzon is simple to use, innovative and backed by exceptional client service. Advyzon serves more than 1,000 firms and continues to receive top ratings in user satisfaction year after year.