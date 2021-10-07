H&R Block Taps GALE to Drive Marketing Around its Block Horizons 2025 Transformation Strategy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) has selected GALE as its AOR for its Digital, CRM, media planning and buying, strategy and insights, and data analytics efforts in support of Block Horizons 2025, its five-year growth and transformation strategy focused on three imperatives: small business, financial products, and Block experience, H&R Block’s new approach to consumer tax.

“For as critical a role H&R Block plays for tens of millions of consumers each year, it recognized it could provide much more value to people far beyond one-time tax preparations,” said Brad Simms, chief executive officer, GALE. “We know that our strengths in customer experience, CRM, technology, data and media will help H&R Block reposition itself as a company that offers a wide selection of products and services that consumers can rely on all year long.”

“There hasn’t been a more important time than right now for brands to enrich the experiences of their audiences and show that they’re on their side,” said Karen Orosco, president, global consumer tax & service delivery, H&R Block. “GALE’s data-driven approach will help us achieve the business transformation we know consumers not only want, but need from us in this volatile economic climate. We’re excited to answer the call.”

GALE’s business strategy is rooted in its robust data capabilities that empower brands with 360-degree, granular views of their customers – not only who they are, but their behaviors, desires, and needs. H&R Block will leverage these insights to build a valuable loyalty journey, acquisition and retention, churn management, and end-to-end customer experience.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About GALE

GALE is a Creative Media Consultancy, with data at the core. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, performance marketing, and experience design, and media GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin, and Bengaluru. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/. In 2021, GALE was named Data & Analytics Agency of the year on the Ad Age A-List.